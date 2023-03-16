Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats and is actively taking steps to combat the issue of hacking

Like any other technological application, Electric Vehicle charging stations are also susceptible to cyber-attacks and cyber security incidents. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India, received reports of vulnerabilities in products and applications related to Electric Vehicle Charging stations and issued alerts and vulnerability notes suggesting remedial measures. CERT-In issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on an ongoing basis.

Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats and is actively taking steps to combat the issue of hacking. In the recently notified cyber security direction, CERT-In has now made it mandatory for all incidents to be mandatorily reported to CERT-In. CERT-In has formulated a Cyber Crisis Management Plan for countering cyber-attacks and cyber terrorism for implementation by all Ministries and Departments of the Central Government, State Governments and their organisations and critical sectors. CERT-In has empanelled 150 security auditing organisations to support and audit implementation of Information Security Best Practices.

As per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, the number of cyber security incidents during the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 are 2,08,456, 3,94,499, 11,58,208, 14,02,809 and 13,91,457 respectively.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.