Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Expands Bharatmala Pariyojana for National Connectivity

Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, projects are executed under Economic Corridor, Inter-corridor, Feeder Routes, National Corridors Efficiency Improvement, Border and International Connectivity, Coastal & Port Connectivity Roads and Expressways. Bharatmala Pariyojana was approved to improve connectivity and reduce logistics cost in the country.

The details are Annexed.

The Progress of works is monitored regularly. Review meetings are conducted by MoRTH and State Governments periodically to resolve issues in implementations of the projects.

