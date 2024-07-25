Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Enhances Road Maintenance with CRIF Funds

The Ministry allocates funds for State Governments / Union Territories (UTs) for development and maintenance of State Roads under the Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme as per the provisions of the amended CRIF Act, 2000.

State / UT – wise details of accrual and release of funds / expenditure incurred for development and maintenance of State roads under CRIF Scheme during each of the last three years are at Annexure-I.

State / UT – wise details of the State/UT Road projects sanctioned / finalized under CRIF Scheme during last three years are at Annexure-II.

At present, 1,209 State Road projects in a length of about 14,369 km amounting to Rs. 37,098 Crore are under implementation with completion in a phased manner by 2027.

The Ministry is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs). Total NH network in the country has been enhanced from about 91,287 km in March, 2014 to about 1,46,126 km at present. State / UT – wise details of current NH length vis-à-vis 2014 are at Annexure-III.

Work for restoration of rain damages on Jia Manikaran road (Km 1/610 to 35/110) has been approved amounting to Rs. 38.86 Crore under CRIF Scheme during 2023-24 and progress is 70% with completion by December, 2024.

Annexure-I

Funds to some States/UTs have been released more than the accrual of a State from the unspent balance of previous years of that State/UT.

* Including funds allocated/released for construction of ROBs/ RUBs/ Bridges on State Roads under SETU BANDHAN under CRIF Scheme

Annexure-II

ANNEXURE-III