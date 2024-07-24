Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Announces Completion of Key National Highways Projects

From amongst all the National Highway projects started since 1st April 2014, there are 697 ongoing projects that have spilled beyond their original completion schedule, without attaining any of the various stages of project completion. The State/Union Territory-wise details are annexed.

The primary reasons for delay in NH projects are issues / bottlenecks relating to land acquisition, statutory clearances / permissions, utility shifting, encroachment removal, law & order, financial crunch of Concessionaire / Contractor, poor performance of Contractor/ Concessionaire, and Force Majeure events like Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rainfall, floods, cyclone, landslides/avalanches etc.

Additional financial implication is not incurred in all delayed projects. If delay is not attributable to the Contractor, price escalation is paid as per contract conditions, which may or may not result in additional cost, depending upon final value of price escalation determined on actual completion of project and final settlement of bills. If delay is attributable to the Contractor, damages are imposed and there is no additional cost due to delay.

Since 2014, NHAI has availed loan and other borrowings totalling about ₹ 3.77 lakh crore for completion of projects / scheme entrusted with them.

ANNEXURE

State/UT wise details of projects spilled beyond their original completion schedule without attaining any of the various stages of project completion