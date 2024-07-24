National

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Announces Completion of Key National Highways Projects

By Odisha Diary bureau

From amongst all the National Highway projects started since 1st April 2014, there are  697 ongoing projects that have spilled beyond their original completion schedule, without attaining any of the various stages of project completion. The State/Union Territory-wise details are annexed.

The primary reasons for delay in NH projects are issues / bottlenecks relating to land acquisition, statutory clearances / permissions, utility shifting, encroachment removal,  law & order, financial crunch of Concessionaire / Contractor, poor performance of Contractor/ Concessionaire, and Force Majeure events like Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rainfall, floods, cyclone, landslides/avalanches etc.

Additional financial implication is not incurred in all delayed projects. If delay is not attributable to the Contractor, price escalation is paid as per contract conditions, which may or may not result in additional cost, depending upon final value of price escalation determined on actual completion of project and final settlement of bills. If delay is attributable to the Contractor, damages are imposed and there is no additional cost due to delay.

Since 2014, NHAI has availed loan and other borrowings totalling about ₹ 3.77 lakh crore for completion of projects / scheme entrusted with them.

ANNEXURE

State/UT wise details of projects spilled beyond their original completion schedule without attaining any of the various stages of project completion

 

 

Sl. No. State/ UT Number of projects
1. Andhra Pradesh 36
2. Arunachal Pradesh 15
3. Assam 18
4. Bihar 32
5. Chhattisgarh 24
6. Goa 3
7. Gujarat 31
8. Haryana 18
9. Himachal Pradesh 21
10. Jharkhand 13
11. Karnataka 40
12. Kerala 11
13. Madhya Pradesh 15
14. Maharashtra 98
15. Manipur 28
16. Meghalaya 10
17. Mizoram 13
18. Nagaland 12
19. Odisha 27
20. Punjab 15
21. Rajasthan 19
22. Sikkim 13
23. Tamil Nadu 29
24. Telangana 24
25. Tripura 6
26. Uttar Pradesh 31
27. Uttarakhand 31
28. West Bengal 23
29. Union Territories (UT’s) 41
Total 697
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.