Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Assesses Automobile Industry’s Readiness for Ethanol and Flex Fuels with SIAM

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, held a review meeting with members of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) at Transport Bhawan today. They discussed how prepared the automobile industry is for using ethanol and flex fuels.

The discussion focused on how the industry is preparing to launch ethanol-powered vehicles in the coming months. Shri Gadkari also spoke about the benefits of switching from fossil fuels to biofuels, which will help India become more self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), lower pollution, reduce the country’s annual fossil fuel imports, and provide consumers with cheaper fuel options, all while supporting farmers.

He urged SIAM members to explore ways to increase public acceptance of these fuels, pointing to Brazil’s successful adoption of flex fuels and biofuels in its transportation system as an example.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Sh. Harsh Malhotra was also present during the review meeting. Senior Officers of Ministry also attended the meeting with SIAM.