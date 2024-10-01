Ministry of Road Transport and Highways organizes Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign from 17th September to 1st October 2024

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways organized Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign from 17th September to 1st October, 2024 with a ‘Whole of Government’ approach. Ministry identified more than 22 activities for the campaign and more than 15,000 sites for cleanliness activities, which include all offices under the Ministry and its subordinate organisations, construction camps/sites, NH stretches, Toll Plazas, Wayside Amenities, road side Dhabas, Bus Stops/Stations, unclogging of drainage along NH, beautification of flyovers, removal of encroachments on NH etc. In addition, Ministry and its organizations have set targets of planting about 4.75 lakh trees including 31,000 under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ and about 600 Surakshamitra Shivir during the campaign.

This campaign was launched with administering ‘Pledge’ and planting trees under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ on 17th September, 2024 by Sh. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways at the event organized at Duhai interchange of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh for all the offices/organizations under this Ministry across the country. Shri Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs & Road Transport & Highways also participated in the event.

In order to make the campaign successful, Nodal Officer, Ministry reviewed the progress of the Campaign regularly with all the agencies.

In order to ensure mass participation in the campaign, Ministry and its agencies organized 419 Cyclothons and Mini Marathon Run; 15,102 Swachhata Pledges. 4,855 Cleanliness Target Units were cleaned with the involvement of various stakeholders. Approx. 5 Lakh trees were planted, 169 flyovers beautified; 20,000 Kms Roads were made potholes free, 1,100 places were made encroachment free and 200 selfie points were made.

Ministry and its subordinate organizations have undertaken the campaign very enthusiastically. The campaign has been documented and highlighted through Social Media like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube etc.