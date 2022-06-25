Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issues Regulations for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme

New Delhi :The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 24th June 2022, whereby it is proposed to insert a new rule 126E in CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules), 1989 regarding the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). The following has been proposed :-

(a) It is applicable on Type Approved motor vehicles of category M1 [motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising eight seats, in addition to driver’s seat] with gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 Tonnes, manufactured or imported in the country, in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time. The standard is aligned with global benchmarks: it is beyond minimum regulatory requirements.

(b) Bharat NCAP rating will provide consumers an indication of the level of protection offered to occupants by evaluating the vehicle in the areas of (a) Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) (b) Child Occupant Protection (COP) and (c) Safety Assist Technologies (SAT). The vehicle shall be assigned a star rating from one to five stars , based on scoring against various tests undertaken as per AIS 197.

It introduces the concept of safety rating of passenger cars and empowers consumers to take informed decisions. It will promote export worthiness of the cars produced by OEMs in the country and increase the domestic customer’s confidence in these vehicles . Additionally the program will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety technologies to earn higher ratings.

(c) The testing of vehicles for this program will be carried out at Testing Agencies, with the necessary infrastructure, referred to in Rule 126 of CMVR 1989.

(d) Date of Applicability: 1st day of April 2023.

Comments and suggestions have been solicited from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days.