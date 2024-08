Ministry of Road Transport and Highways after necessary consultation with NHAI issued instructions vide letter no. NH-15017/16/2023-P&M dated 08.06.2023 (Annexure) to all implementing Agencies in the States including Himachal Pradesh in respect of preparatory arrangements/emergency operations on NHs during ensuing monsoon.

An Expert Committee was constituted for suggesting Restoration Measures for the damages occurred during monsoon season of 2023 consisting of following members: