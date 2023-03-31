Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Extension of Date For Mandatory Testing to 1st Oct 2024

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) vide GSR 272(E) dated 05.04.2022 notified that Fitness shall be done mandatorily, only through an Automated Testing Station registered in accordance with the rule 175 for recognition, regulation and control of automated testing station as under –

(i) For Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles with effect from 01st April 2023 onwards; and

(ii) for Medium Goods Vehicles / Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) with effect from 01st June 2024 onwards”

Now, in view of the present status of readiness of the Automated testing Stations (ATS) across the country, MoRTH has decided to extend the date for mandatory testing through ATS in respect of Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles, Medium Goods Vehicles / Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) to 1st October, 2024. In this regard, GSR (E) dated 29.03.2023 has been published in the gazette of India.

