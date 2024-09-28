National

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways continues to push Swachhata Hi Sewa Abhiyan

By Odisha Diary bureau

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has been continuously pushing the Swachhata Hi Sewa initiative for making cleanliness drive a grand success across country through its regional offices.

            Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) 2024 Campaign            
            Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata            
  A. Swachhata ki Bhagidaari (स्वच्छता की भागीदारी) B. Sampoorna Swachhata (संपूर्ण स्वच्छता ) including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi (सहित स्वच्छता लक्षित एकायी ) C. SafaiMitra Surakasha Shivir (सफ़ाईमित्र सुरक्षा शिविर)
S.No. Name of RO Office Plantation  (No. of Saplings/ Plants) Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (No. of Persons)  No. of Swachhta Run & Cyclathons No. of Swachhta Pledges Beautification of Flyovers  (Nos.) Total A No. of PDs/PIUs No. of Construction/ Camp sites No. of Highway sections where campaign to be taken up No. of Wayside Amenities No. of Dhabas No. of Toll Plazas No. of Road side Bus Stops/ Stations No. of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs)  Rectification of Street light (km) Use of waste/ Plastic waste  in construction of Road (Km) Potholes free Road (km)  Unclogging of drainage (km) Removal of
encroachment  (no. of places)		 No. of Selfie points Total B No. of Camps No. of beneficiaries
  Length (Km) Private Given on lease
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27
1 MoRTH – Target 58230 1799 56 1069 35 61189 241 391 340 10148 2 4 206 28 619 104 191 5 8710 1376 182 132 2249 119 2458
  Achievement 56518 3702 16 896 26 61158 168 233 210 6332 0 0 88 26 246 99 120 6 5594 1053 70 41 1181 36 1206
2 NHAI – Target 384390 28471 303 7923 102 420357 193 649 641 26946 53 95 1133 884 4497 1136 824 82 12443 2684 1627 188 11069 289 8688
  Achievement 333571 48875 280 8233 79 391038 193 520 521 17692 27 39 894 742 2720 2744 742 150 11943 2537 981 87 2311 181 7039
3  NHIDCL – Target 3581 1100 34 2067 27 6373 61 183 121 2040 19 1 128 5 230 122 65 50 1651 427 107 23 1241 69 1168
  Achievement 2937 1617 12 2137 8 6711 61 77 44 532 4 0 16 0 97 98 26 0 334.4 67 11 18 15 18 376
Total Targets 446201 31370 393 11059 164 487919 495 1223 1102 39134 74 100 1467 917 5346 1362 1079 137 22804 4487 1916 343 14559 477 12314
Total Achievement 393026 54194 308 11266 113 458907 422 830 775 24556 31 39 998 768 3063 2941 888 156 17871 3657 1062 146 3507 235 8621

 

