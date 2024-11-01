Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Completes Special Campaign 4.0 Focused on Pending Matters and Cleanliness

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and its agencies have successfully concluded the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 4.0 from 2nd to 31st October, 2024.

Ministry has achieved 100% targets in disposal of Public Grievances (986), Public Grievance Appeals (211), IMC references (Cabinet Proposal) and Record Management (review of old physical/e-files (25635). Further, Ministry has disposed 95% pending MP references. 555 such references out of 583 have been disposed of during the Campaign. During the period 28 out of 53 Parliamentary Assurances have also been disposed of. During the Campaign, Ministry has earned revenue of Rs. 3,03,200/- from disposal of scraps. During Swachhata Hi Seva and Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0, MoRTH and its agencies carried out cleanliness activities at more than 19,000 sites, which included offices, construction camps/sites, NH stretches, Toll Plazas, wayside amenities, Road-side Dhabas, Bus Stops, flyovers etc.

In order to achieve the identified targets under various parameters of the Campaign, Nodal Officer, MoRTH reviewed the progress of the Campaign on daily basis and followed up with all the agencies. The officers of MoRTH, NHAI & NHIDCL actively participated in the SCDPM 4.0.

Various Social Media Platforms such as X (Twitter), Instagram & Facebook were used for giving wide publicity of the campaign.