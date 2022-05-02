Ministry of Railways to restore the services of Puri-Barbil-Puri Express from May 5 from Puri and w.e.f. May 6 from Barbil.

Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways has decided to restore the services of Puri-Barbil-Puri Express with effect May 5 from Puri and with effect May 6 from Barbil. During Covid19 pandemic, the train was restricted its journey as per Covid protocol.

18416/18415 Puri-Barbil-Puri Express from Puri will leave at 0615hrs (06.15a.m.) w.e.f. May 5 and from Barbil will leave at 0915hrs (09.15a.m.) w.e.f. May 6.

This train has one AC chair car, six second class Seating and two guard, luggage cum second class seating coaches in its composition having stoppages at Sakhigopal, Delang, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Sukinda Road, Baghuapal, Tomka, Tangiriapal, Sagadapata, Chilikdara, Harichandanpur, Nilakantheswar, Sitabinj, Basantpur, Naranpur, Kendujhargarh, Goaldih, Porjanpur, Nayagarh, Jaroli, Bansapani, Murga Mahadev Road, Deojhar, Dangoaposi, Noamundi, Barjamda, between Puri and Barbil.