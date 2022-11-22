Ministry of Railways showcasing its achievements and progress with the theme of ‘Ayodhya Railway Station’ at IITF pavilion

New Delhi : The Ministry of Railways is participating in the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) – 2022 being organised from 14th to 27th November 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Ministry has set up a pavilion in Hall no. 5 with the theme of ‘Ayodhya Railway Station’.

Many facets of Indian Railways have been highlighted, where various themes have been displayed with their technological & structural advances through photos, translites, models, etc.

The Railway pavilion boasts the grandeur of the new look of Ayodhya Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, a sports gallery exhibiting various awards triumphed by the Railway sportspersons, the outer fascia depicting the journey from steam engine era to Vande Bharat and heading towards bullet train, side walls based on theme of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ showcasing the connect between Freedom Struggle & Indian Railways, along with many models including:

• Redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, with the design inspired by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

• Sabarmati Multimodal Passenger Hub & Casting Yard of India’s first Bullet Train Project, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

• World’s highest Railway Arch Bridge, the iconic Chenab Bridge, part of the national project Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link

• Bina Solar Power Plant, a first-of-its-kind solar project that generates & supplies solar power directly at 25 kV OverHead Electrical Equipment to haul trains

• India’s first Underwater (Subaqueous Tunnel) rail system part of the East-West Metro corridor of Metro Railway, Kolkata

• Vande Bharat Express, India’s first indigenous Semi High-Speed Train

In the Railway pavilion, one can find something of interest for every age group. Interactive console based screens displaying Station Redevelopment videos, Flipbook to learn more about Indian Railways and an interactive quiz with attractive prizes aimed to be educational, informative and fun will keep children entertained.

A visit to the Railway Pavilion at IITF 2022 would be informative and will make visitors aware of the new initiatives being undertaken and also bring into focus the progress of Indian Railways.

Each visit can be made memorable by clicking pictures at the special selfie booth ‘I am at Railway Pavilion’.