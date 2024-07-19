Ministry of Railways Sanctions Rs 288.61 Cr For Railway Flyover Project In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 288.61 crore for the construction of a Railway Flyover connecting Sambalpur Station to Sambalpur City Station covering a distance of 8.10 km.

This significant infrastructure project aims to enhance train operations and alleviate congestion at these critical junctions.

Key Project Highlights:

• Improved Train Movements: The flyover will facilitate simultaneous train movements from all directions at Sambalpur, easing train traffic and ensuring hassle-free operations towards Titilagarh, Angul and Jharsuguda.

• Operational Efficiency: By eliminating cross-traffic delays and operational inefficiencies, the project will boost the average speed and efficiency of trains in the region.

• Energy Corridor Scheme: The construction is part of the Energy Corridor of Indian Railways, showcasing a commitment to sustainable and efficient infrastructure development.

• Length and Cost: The flyover will span 8.10 km and is sanctioned at a cost of ₹288.61 crore.

Benefits of the Flyover:

• Enhanced Capacity: The new flyover will provide dedicated infrastructure for trains from and to Titilagarh, Jharsuguda and Angul directions, bypassing the need for crossing other lines.

• Congestion Relief: Train traffic will no longer be detained at Sambalpur/Sambalpur City Stations and nearby Stations, significantly reducing waiting periods for trains approaching this busy junction.

• Hassle-Free Passenger Movement: The project will facilitate the smooth movement of passenger-carrying trains in Titilagarh, Jharsuguda, and Angul directions.

Project Impact:

Currently, cross-traffic from Jharsuguda, Titilagarh and Angul directions leads to delays and operational inefficiencies at Sambalpur Junction and Sambalpur City Stations. The construction of this flyover will resolve these issues by enabling simultaneous train movements without surface crossings, thus preventing detentions and enhancing overall train operational capabilities in the region.

Indian Railways is committed to improving its infrastructure across the country. This new flyover at Sambalpur is a crucial step towards reducing congestion and enhancing the efficiency of train operations, ultimately improving the travel experience for passengers and boosting the operational capabilities of Indian Railways in this region.