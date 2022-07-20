Ministry of Railways issued the ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ policy with the objective to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India

New Delhi : The Ministry of Railways have issued the ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ policy with the objective to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world through Bharat Gaurav Trains (theme based tourist circuit trains).

So far, two Bharat Gaurav trains have been operated with the following itinerary:

Coimbatore-Mantralayam-Shirdi-Coimbatore Delhi Safdarjung-Ayodhya-Buxar-Janakpur (Nepal)-Varanasi- Nasik-Hospet-Rameshwaram- Kanchipuram-Bhadrachalam Road-Delhi Safdarjung

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.