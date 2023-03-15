Ministry of Railways have been allocated ₹ 2,40,000 crore as Gross Budget Support for Capital Expenditure during 2023-24

Ministry of Railways have been allocated ₹ 2,40,000 crore as Gross Budget Support (GBS) for Capital Expenditure during 2023-24. It comprises ₹ 1,85,000 crore under Capital, ₹ 45,000 crore under Railway Safety Fund and ₹ 10,000 crore as contribution towards Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh.
A total of ₹ 31,850 crore out of Gross Budgetary Support has been allocated to the Plan head “New Lines” for 2023-24. The Zone Wise fund allocation to New Lines for 2023-24 is as under:
(₹ in crores)
|Railways
|Gross Budgetary Support 2023-24 for New Line Projects
|Central
|1234.95
|Eastern
|432.95
|Northern
|11617.30
|North Eastern
|792.00
|Northeast Frontier
|6591.00
|Southern
|1158.15
|South Central
|819.50
|South Eastern
|14.90
|Western
|1011.70
|East Central
|1518.02
|East Coast
|1984.00
|North Central
|2.13
|North Western
|861.65
|South East Central
|389.00
|South Western
|1408.35
|West Central
|2014.40
|Total
|31850.00
Introduction of new trains / train services is a part of regular day to day operations of the Railways. A provision of ₹ 13,150 crore out of Gross Budgetary Support has been made for the Plan head “Customer Amenities” for 2023-24. Development of 35 hydrogen fuel cell based trains for various heritage/hill routes has been included in Budget 2023-24 at a cost of ₹ 2800 crore. Further, setting up of Hydrogen Infrastructure for heritage routes has also been included at a cost of ₹ 600 crores.
This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.