Ministry of Railways have been allocated ₹ 2,40,000 crore as Gross Budget Support for Capital Expenditure during 2023-24

Ministry of Railways have been allocated ₹ 2,40,000 crore as Gross Budget Support (GBS) for Capital Expenditure during 2023-24. It comprises ₹ 1,85,000 crore under Capital, ₹ 45,000 crore under Railway Safety Fund and ₹ 10,000 crore as contribution towards Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh.

A total of ₹ 31,850 crore out of Gross Budgetary Support has been allocated to the Plan head “New Lines” for 2023-24. The Zone Wise fund allocation to New Lines for 2023-24 is as under:

(₹ in crores)

Railways Gross Budgetary Support 2023-24 for New Line Projects Central 1234.95 Eastern 432.95 Northern 11617.30 North Eastern 792.00 Northeast Frontier 6591.00 Southern 1158.15 South Central 819.50 South Eastern 14.90 Western 1011.70 East Central 1518.02 East Coast 1984.00 North Central 2.13 North Western 861.65 South East Central 389.00 South Western 1408.35 West Central 2014.40 Total 31850.00

Introduction of new trains / train services is a part of regular day to day operations of the Railways. A provision of ₹ 13,150 crore out of Gross Budgetary Support has been made for the Plan head “Customer Amenities” for 2023-24. Development of 35 hydrogen fuel cell based trains for various heritage/hill routes has been included in Budget 2023-24 at a cost of ₹ 2800 crore. Further, setting up of Hydrogen Infrastructure for heritage routes has also been included at a cost of ₹ 600 crores.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.