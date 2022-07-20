New Delhi : For development of Railway stations, Ministry of Railways has formulated various developmental schemes viz. Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Schemes for upgradation / modernization / augmentation of stations on Indian Railways including stations in various small and big cities.

Railway stations are upgraded/modernized under Adarsh Station Scheme based on identified need of providing better enhanced passenger amenities at stations. 1253 Railway stations over Indian Railways have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme. Out of these, 1215 Railway stations have been developed and the remaining 38 stations are targeted for development in Financial Year 2022-23.

A new scheme of major upgradation of Railway stations has been initiated. The facilities envisaged in this scheme includes provision of roof plaza/concourse wherever feasible where passengers and other users can wait comfortably and enjoy superior and well designed amenities like lounges, recreation areas, waiting areas, seating arrangement, shopping areas, restaurants/cafeterias, tapped potable drinking water points, restrooms, WiFi, ATMs, medical facilities etc., integration with both sides of the city as far as possible along with segregation of Arrival and Departure, lift/ escalators/ travelators for a comfortable movement, drop off, pick up & parking facilities for passengers.

An Umbrella work costing Rs 12000 Cr has been sanctioned in Supplementary Budget 2021-22 and another Umbrella work costing Rs 5,500 Cr has been sanctioned in Budget 2022-23 for development of stations across Indian Railways under Major Upgradation Scheme.

The details of allocation and expenditure for development and maintenance of stations are maintained Zonal Railway-wise and not State-wise or station-wise. Passenger amenities are generally funded under Plan Head-53 ‘Passenger Amenities’. The details of funds allocated and expenditure incurred under this Plan Head-53, over Indian Railways during the last two years i.e. 2020-21, 2021-22 and current year 2022-23 are under:-

(Rs. in Crores)

Financial Year

Allocation

Expenditure

2020-21

2615.30

2582.92

2021-2022

2344.55

1566.32

2022-23

(till June 2023)

2700

309.91

Three railway stations viz. Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Gandhinagar Railway Station and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal have been developed and commissioned. Work is in progress at 5 stations viz Ayodhya, Gomtinagar, Bijawasan, Safdarjang, and Tirupati. Recently contract has been awarded for redevelopment of Gaya, Udhna, Somnath and Ernakulam Junction Stations. Work of various other stations is at different stages of technoeconomic feasibility studies and tendering.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.