Ministry of Railways announces 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from 21st September

New Delhi: Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains (list annexed in the link below) from 21.09.2020. These Clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains. The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts.

The 19 pairs of Clone Special trains will run by utilizing Humsafar rakes. 1 pair 04251/04252 Lucknow-Delhi Clone special shall run as Jan Shatabdi Express. Fare of Humsafar rake will be charged as Humsafar trains and for Janshatabdi rake, fare will be charged as Janshatabdi Express.The ARP (Advanced Reservation Period) will be 10 days.

These Clone Special trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation.

Link of 20 Pairs Clone Special Trains.

