Ministry of Railways Advances Special Campaign 4.0 with Focus on Digitization, Cleanliness, Inclusivity, and Grievance Redressal

Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, today reviewed the progress of the Special Campaign 4.0. A high-level meeting was held via video conferencing from the Railway Board’s office. The meeting is attended by General Managers of Zonal Railways, GMs of Production Units, the Director Generals of RDSO and Training Institutes, as well as MDs/CMDs of Public Sector Undertakings and senior officers from the Railway Board.

During the meeting, key targets for Special Campaign 4.0 were shared with the participants, focusing on several important aspects: advancing digitization efforts, improving cleanliness at campaign sites, freeing up space, generating revenue through the disposal of scrap, and addressing public grievances swiftly, especially through platforms like RailMadad and CPGRAMS. The Chairman & CEO emphasized the need for active participation at all levels to meet and exceed these targets, directing General Managers to personally oversee and monitor the campaign’s activities.

The Ministry of Railways has launched Special Campaign 4.0 with full determination and energy, implementing it across the entire Indian Railways network.Inclusivity was also highlighted in the meeting as a crucial element of the campaign, with a focus on ensuring the participation of women and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, the adoption of best practices for work disposal was encouraged to promote efficiency and effectiveness. Specific attention was given to the enhancement of office spaces, expediting the resolution of public grievances, and promoting community engagement through Rail Chaupals at railway stations across the country.

The meeting further emphasized the importance of showcasing the campaign’s achievements and activities on social media, local news channels, and through press releases to increase public awareness and participation. The Ministry of Railways is committed to executing Special Campaign 4.0 in a comprehensive and impactful manner, with the aim of ensuring its success on a large scale.