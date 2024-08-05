Ministry of Power to Implement Measures for Continuous 24-Hour Electricity in Rural Areas

As per Rule (10) of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, the distribution licensee shall supply 24×7 power to all consumers. However, the Commission may specify lower hours of supply for some categories of consumers like agriculture. The Rules are applicable for all States and for all areas including urban and rural areas.

Government of India launched schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) etc., to support States achieve the objective of providing uninterrupted power supply to all households. Projects worth Rs. 11,391 crore were executed for strengthening the distribution system in the State of Jharkhand which includes works like new/upgradation of substations, new/ upgradation of HT & LT lines, ABC and underground cabling etc. A total of 2,583 villages were electrified under DDUGJY and 17,30,708 households were electrified under the SAUBHAGYA.

Further, Government of India launched Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) with the objective of improving the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient Distribution Sector. The Scheme has an outlay of Rs. 3,03,758 crore with a Gross Budgetary Support of Rs. 97,631 crore from Government of India over a period of five years from 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. Projects worth Rs. 4,181 crore for distribution infrastructure works and smart metering works have been sanctioned for the State of Jharkhand.

In addition, all identified PVTG Households under PM-JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) are being taken up under RDSS for on-grid electricity connection as per the scheme guidelines. Till date, works amounting to Rs 53.39 Cr have been sanctioned for electrification of 9,134 PVTG households for the State of Jharkhand.

Further, during last 5 years, out of total 6,220 MW of thermal capacity commissioned in the eastern region of the country (having share of Jharkhand), power allocated to the State of Jharkhand is 613 MW. In addition, three units each of 800 MW are under construction at Patratu and one unit of 660 MW is under construction at North Karanpura in the State of Jharkhand. One unit of 660 MW is under construction at Barh, Bihar. The total share of Jharkhand in these projects would be about 2,272 MW.

As a result of these measures, there has been negligible gap between the peak demand and demand met during the first quarter of FY 2024-2025 (details placed at Annexure).

ANNEXURE

Jharkhand: Power Supply Position during 2024-25