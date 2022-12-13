Ministry of Power to celebrate “Energy Conservation Day 2022” on 14th December 2022

New Delhi : The National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated every year on 14th December 2022. The purpose is to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation.

Smt Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India will be the Chief Guest of the event. Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy will address the occasion. Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries and Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power will also be present. Hon’ble President of India will felicitate the winners of National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, National Painting Competition Prizes an also launch EV Yatra Portal on the occasion.

The main attractions of the event will be:

National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2022

National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) 2022

National painting competition for school children 2022

Launch of ‘EV-Yatra portal’ and mobile app

Session on emerging new technologies in the area of energy efficiency

National Energy Conservation Award 2022

To raise awareness about energy efficiency and its conservation, the BEE, under the guidance of Ministry of Power, recognizes and encourages endeavours of industrial units, institutions, and establishments in reducing energy consumption by felicitating them with Energy Conservation Awards on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, celebrated on 14th December every year.

This year, the applications for NECA 2022 were invited online till 27th October 2022 and total 448 applications have been received.

Total number of awards for NECA 2022

1st PRIZE 19 2ND PRIZE 08 CERTIFICATE OF MERIT (COM) 21

National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) 2022

To recognize outstanding work and innovative minds of India in the area of Energy Efficiency, NEEIA awards were started in the year 2021. Applications for NEEIA 2022 are invited online from various categories viz. Category A: Professionals from the Industries, Building, and Transport sector and Category B: Students and Research Scholars.

The awards are evaluated based on Replicability, Affordability, Reliability, Impact on Energy Savings and Impact on Environment & Sustainability.

The applications for NEEIA 2022 were invited online till 27th October 2022 and a total of 177 applications have been received.

Total number of awards forNEEIA 2022

1st PRIZE 02 2ND PRIZE 02 CERTIFICATE OF RECOGNITION (COR) 02

National Painting Competition 2022

To continually bring change in society towards conservation and efficient use of energy, the Ministry of Power has been organizing the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation since 2005. The competition is held in three stages, namely, School, State and National Level. During 2021, more than 80,000 students had participated. The Painting Competition is being organized for students of 5th, 6th and 7th Standards under Group ‘A’ and of 8th, 9th and 10th Standards under Group ‘B’.

Launch of ‘EV-YATRA PORTAL’ and Mobile App

Bureau of Energy Efficiency has developed a Mobile Application to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, a website to disseminate information on various central and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country, and a web-portal to enable CPOs to register their charging details securely into the National Online Database.

The Mobile application titled “EV Yatra” has been designed and developed to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger. This Mobile application can be easily downloaded on both iPhone and Android smartphones from Google play store and Apple Store and installed conveniently.