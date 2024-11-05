Ministry of Power Successfully Concludes Special Campaign 4.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters and Cleanliness Drive

The Ministry of Power has successfully concluded the Special Campaign 4.0 for the Disposal of Pending Matters, conducted from October 2 to October 31, 2024. The Special Campaign aimed at promoting cleanliness streamlining work, addressing pending grievances across the Ministry’s PSUs and organizations under it.

During the campaign, the Ministry achieved significant milestones, including the completion of 368 cleanliness drives (100%) at various locations, resulting in 1,26,910 sq. ft. of freed office space. Additionally, a revenue of ₹50,41,02,605 (exceeding set target) was generated through the disposal of scrap materials and e-waste.

In terms of Record Management, the Ministry reviewed 25,957 physical files (99%), weeded out 20,573 as per the provision of Record Management, and reviewed 2,583 e-files (100%), of which 1,826 were closed.

The Ministry also made best efforts to meet the targets, achieving 62 out of 72 MP references, 10 out of 11 Parliament Assurances, 4 out of 6 IMC references, and 45 out of 54 State Government references. Further, the Ministry effectively resolved 218 public grievances(97%) and 36 grievance appeals(100%) during the campaign period. To enhance efficiency, 32 identified rules were simplified (100%), contributing to the Ease of Doing Business.

Under the guidance of the Secretary(P), the progress of Special Campaign 4.0 was closely monitored, ensuring consistent momentum toward achieving the Ministry’s targets. Active participation from officers from the Ministry and its PSUs/ Organisations was instrumental in driving the campaign’s success.

To promote transparency and public engagement, the Ministry of Power shared campaign updates through various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, providing real-time progress to the public.