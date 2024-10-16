Ministry of Power Making Significant Progress in Special Campaign 4.0 for Pendency Clearance and Office Cleanliness

In alignment with the objectives set by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the Ministry of Power is actively implementing Special Campaign 4.0 focusing on enhancing cleanliness and expediting the clearance of pending matters across various offices and units. Targets of all parameters have been set in the preparatory phase starting from 16th September and closed on 30th September 2024. The parameters include replies to pending references from MPs, PMO, Public Grievances and State Governments, Cleanliness campaign across selected sites, record management, freeing of space, revenue earning etc.

Implementation phase began on 2nd October 2024 and shall continue until 31st October 2024.The Ministry of Power has made commendable progress in achieving its targets. As on 15th October 2024, the Ministry has already disposed of 42 references from MPs (58%), 16 references from State Governments (27%), and 3 Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) references (50%). In terms of public grievances, the Ministry has disposed of 177 grievances (78%) along with 19 public grievance appeals (50%). Significant progress has been made in reviewing physical and e-files with 13,377 physical files and 1,589 e-files reviewed out of the targeted 19,839 and 4,937, respectively and 9490 physical files have been weeded out, and 1581 e- files have been closed.

To further enhance efficiency, 11 Rules have been simplified. Additionally, the Ministry has freed up 18,640 square feet of space through the clearance of obsolete and unwanted items and scrap disposal. The cleanliness drive has also gained momentum, with 79 sites already cleaned, of the targeted 346. The Ministry has disposed of 3,155 metric tons of scrap and has generated revenue of ₹1.37 crore,

The Ministry of Power remains fully committed to achieving the objectives of Special Campaign 4.0. under the leadership of the Secretary (Power). Regular reviews are being conducted to ensure continued progress towards the successful completion of the campaign by the end of October 2024. The campaign is not only helping to keep things clean but also making government operations more efficient by clearing up pending tasks in an organized way.