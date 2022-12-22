Ministry of Power issues revised policy on biomass utilisation for power generation through co-firing in coal based power plants

New Delhi : Ministry of Power has issued revised policy on biomass utilisation for power generation through co-firing in coal based power plants on 08.10.2021. This policy mandates the use of 5% biomass pellets made primarily of agro-residue along with coal in thermal power plants with effect from one year from the date of issuance of this policy. As per this policy, the obligation to use biomass pellets in thermal power plants shall increase to 7% with effect from two years after the date of issuance of this policy.

Co-firing of agro residue pellets with coal has started in 39 thermal power plants. Cumulative biomass usage up to 30.11.2022 was 85477 MT.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.