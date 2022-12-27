Ministry of Power : Green Open Access Rules reduces the Open Access limit from 1 MW to 100 kW, which pave the way for small consumers also to purchase RE and there is no limit for Captive Consumers

Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 gives relief to the DISCOMs, electricity consumers and Generating companies which will help the whole power sector to become financially viable.

Total over dues amounting to ₹ 26,546 crores have been settled between 05.08.2022 and 21.09.2022

Green Open Access Rules reduces the Open Access limit from 1 MW to 100 kW, which pave the way for small consumers also to purchase RE and there is no limit for Captive Consumers.

Ministry of Power promulgated the Electricity (Right of Consumers) Rules 2020 with the conviction that the power systems exist to serve the consumers and the consumers have rights to get the reliable services and quality electricity.

As per BESS bidding Guidelines, a pilot project on 1000MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has been awarded based on transparent bidding.

So far under RDSS, 17,34,39,869 prepaid Smart meters, 49,02,755 numbers of DT meters and 1,68,085 numbers of Feeder meter have been sanctioned across 23 States/40 Discoms with a total sanctioned cost of INR 1,15,493.79 Cr.

A total of around 83,887 Metric tonnes of Biomass has been utilized (till 31st October) as green fuel for co-firing in Power Plants so far. Till 30.10.2022, 39 TPPs across the country has started to utilize biomass in the co-firing with coal.

Under OSOWOG, an Indian technical team has visited Maldives shortly for studying the technical specifications of interconnection between India and Maldives through Lakshadweep.

Ministry of Power constituted a high-level committee which prepared a detailed Plan titled “Transmission System for Integration of over 500 GW RE Capacity by 2030″ in consultation with States and other stakeholders.

The planned transmission system projected will provide a visibility to the Renewable Energy Developers about the potential generation sites and scale of investment opportunity. Further, it will also provide the Transmission Service Providers the vision of growth opportunity available in the transmission sector along with investment opportunity of about 2.44 lakh crore.

All the 04 units of Kameng Hydro Power Project (600 MW) constructed by NEEPCO in Arunachal Pradesh have been fully commissioned and have commenced their operation from 12.02.2021.

Till date, over 36.86 crore LED bulbs, 72.18 lakh LED Tube lights and 23.59 lakh Energy efficient fans (including over 55,000 BLDC fans) have been distributed by EESL across India. This has resulted in estimated energy savings of 48.39 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 9,788 MW, GHG emission reduction of 39.30 million t CO 2 per year and estimated annual monetary savings of INR 19,332 crore in consumer electricity bills.

EESL has installed over 1.26 crore LED Street Lights in ULBs and Gram Panchayats across India till date.