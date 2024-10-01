Ministry of Power Gears Up for Special Campaign 4.0 to Promote Cleanliness and Accelerate Disposal of Pending References.

The Ministry of Power, under the aegis of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), is fully prepared to implement Special Campaign 4.0, aimed at promoting cleanliness and reducing pendency in government offices. This initiative will focus on making cleanliness and efficient disposal of pending references a regular practice within the Ministry.

The campaign has been organized in two phases: a Preparatory Phase, commenced from the 16th September 2024 and concluded on 30th September 2024, followed by the Implementation Phase, which will run from 2nd October to 31st October 2024. Instructions for active participation have already been issued to all the 09 CPSEs, 06 Statutory Bodies and 02 Autonomous Bodies under Ministry of Power. All the Divisions of Ministry of Power have also been sensitized.

To ensure effective execution, the Secretary, Ministry of Power convened a meeting on 20th September,2024 with the CMDs, Heads of organizations and Senior officers of Ministry of Power. During the meeting, Secretary (Power) discussed the importance of sincere and dedicated efforts in achieving the identified target, and emphasized the need to sensitize all involved units and ensure their active participation throughout the campaign.

In the preparatory phase, the Ministry has set clear targets to be achieved by 31st October 2024. These include 63 MP references, 41 State Government references, 6 IMC references 16 PMO references, 13 Parliament Assurances, 212 public grievances, and 38 public grievance appeals. The Ministry will also review 18,561 physical files and 482 e-files, while working on the simplification of 22 rules. Furthermore, 2.8 lakh square feet of space will be freed, with cleanliness campaigns to be carried out at 283 sites across various units. The Ministry has set a target of disposing of 3691 metric tons of scrap, generating an estimated revenue of ₹4.4 Cr.

Preparations for the successful implementation of the campaign are being regularly reviewed by the Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry. A robust coordination mechanism, including the appointment of Nodal officers across the power sector, has been established. Additionally, a dedicated WA group has been set up for swift and efficient communication.

The Ministry of Power remains committed to the objectives of Special Campaign 4.0 and will continue to focus on institutionalizing Swachhata and expediting the disposal of pending references to ensure a successful outcome by the end of October,2024.