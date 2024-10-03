Ministry of Power concludes Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 with felicitation of Sanitation/ Housekeeping staff (Safai-Mitras) and staff

The Ministry of Power, along with its Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and various associated organizations, organized activities of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign for 2024, themed “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata” (Cleanliness as Nature – Cleanliness as Culture). This initiative focused on comprehensive cleanliness, raising community awareness, and promoting the benefits of maintaining a clean environment.

Focus Areas

The SHS 2024 campaign emphasized on three primary pillars:

Swachhta Ki Bhagidari (Public Participation, Awareness, and Advocacy) Sampoorna Swachhta (Comprehensive Cleanliness, including Swachhta Lakshit Ekayi – CTUs)- some picture of CTUs (Before and After) are enclosed) Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs (Preventive Health Checkups and Social Security Coverage)

Special attention was given to identifying, adopting, and maintaining Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs).

Pre-Launch Activities

In preparation for this campaign, the Ministry of Power and its organizations have initiated the following key activities:

Nodal Officer Appointments: Nodal officers have been designated across the Ministry, CPSUs, and other organizations to streamline efforts. A dedicated WhatsApp group has been created for timely communication and action. Awareness Campaign: Banners and hoardings promoting SHS 2024 have been displayed at Shram Shakti Bhawan (SSB) and in the offices of CPSUs and other organizations. Social media platforms are also being leveraged to raise awareness about the upcoming activities.

Progress Since the SHS 2024 Launch

Since the official launch of SHS on September 17, 2024, the following actions were undertaken:

The Pledge: On launch day, the Ministry and its organizations collectively took a pledge to prioritize cleanliness both within and outside their offices. Tree Plantation Drive: A large-scale tree plantation initiative began on September 17, 2024, resulting in the planting of 5,011 trees to date. Community Engagement Initiatives: As of October 03rd , 2024, the following community-driven actions have been taken: 1217 Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari (SMJB) initiatives have been launched.

(SMJB) initiatives have been launched. 408 Swachhata Lakshya Ekai (SLE) units have been created.

(SLE) units have been created. 170 Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs (SMSS) have been organized.

(SMSS) have been organized. 257 CTUs have been identified, adopted, and will be maintained over the years. Distribution of Sanitary Kits: On September 17 and 23, 2024, sanitary kits (gloves, masks, brooms, wipers, etc.) were distributed to housekeeping staff engaged in the Ministry to ensure safe and effective cleaning of office premises. Sanitary Pad Vending/Dispensing Machines and Incinerators: On September 26, 2024, sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators with a capacity of 100 pads were installed in the five female restrooms in Shram Shakti Bhawan, under the Ministry of Power, to promote a healthy and clean environment. Preventive Health Check-up: As part of the SHS 2024 campaign, a preventive health check-up camp was organized on September 26, 2024, for 25 Safai-Mitras (housekeeping staff) and staff involved in insecticide spraying. Distribution of Immunity Booster Kits: On September 26, 2024, Immunity Booster Kits, containing items like Chyawanprash, Dettol soap, masks, sanitizer, and protein supplements, etc. were provided to Safai-Mitras and drivers engaged in the general pool in the Ministry of Power. A Mega Shramdaan activity was organized for the employees of Ministry of Power officers/officials on 01st October, 2024 at nearby area of PFC office complex, Barakhamaba Road, New Delhi. Appx. 800 officers/officers were participated in this Shramdaan activity.

Swachhata Hi Seva Concluded on October 2nd, 2024

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign 2024 was conclude on 2nd October 2024 (Swachh Bharat Diwas) with a Shramdaan activity conducted at Shram Shakti Bhawan, followed by felicitation of all the Sanitation/ Housekeeping staff (Safai-Mitras) and staff involved in insecticide spraying by distributing of Woolen Quilts to them for their consistent efforts in ensuring the success of this event.