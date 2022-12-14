Ministry of Power celebrates National Energy Conservation Day

New Delhi : Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) felicitate winners of national-level painting competition on Energy Conservation, 32nd National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA), 2nd National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA).

Smt Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) launch EV Yatra Web Portal

Ministry of Power celebrated National Energy Conservation Day today. Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu felicitated winners of the 32nd National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) and 2nd National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA). The school children who are the winners of National-Level Painting Competition on Energy Conservation were also given prizes.

On the occasion, the Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu launched ‘EV Yatra’ web portal and its mobile phone application for encouraging adoption of E-Mobility in the country.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that it is a top priority for all to ensure that future generations breathe in a pollution-free environment, progress well and live healthy lives. Breathing in clean air is a basic human right.

Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu remarked that many human rights can be protected by protecting the environment and urged people to take it as top priority so that future generation can breathe pollution-free air. The President said that while facing the challenges of climate change and global warming, energy conservation is a global as well as national priority.

Although India’s per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gases emissions are less than one-third of the world average, India as a responsible country is contributing significantly in environment protection, she noted. The President said that India, at the 26th United Nations climate change conference (COP-26), had given the message of ’Lifestyle For Environment’ i.e. LiFE, urging the world community to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

On this occasion Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable said that this year marks a decade of Perform, Achieve and Trade Scheme. This has resulted in the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions to the tune of 106 million tonnes per annum . He further stated that we have taken major steps for energy efficiency in the construction sector. We have put in place the energy conservation building code and the Eco Niwas; both will cover residential as well as commercial buildings, he added.

The function was held with stakeholders from various sectors across the country and the awardees of the painting competition gathered there to witness NECA-2022.

The NECA Awards were presented to the best performers from various sectors, including Industries, Transport, Building, Institution and Appliances. The NEEIA Awards were presented to the innovator under the Industry and Transport categories.

Earlier, the State-level painting competitions on energy conservation were organized from 14th to 20th November 2022 across the country which culminated in a National Level Painting Competition on 11thDecember 2022 at New Delhi. This year, over 40 lakh children from across India participated in the Painting Competition in 2 groups i.e. Group A (8th, 9th and 10th Classes) and Group B (5th, 6thand 7th Classes).

Top 3 entries from each State/UT were selected for the National-level Painting Competition which was held in Noida (for Group A) and Gurugram (for Group B). The winners of the National-level competition were felicitated on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, December 14th.

Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries, and Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Govt of India also graced the occasion.

About EV Yatra Web Portal And Mobile App

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in its capacity as the Central Nodal Agency has developed a Mobile Application to facilitate navigation to the nearest public EV charging Station, and a website to disseminate information on various central and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country .

All Public Charge Point Operators (private/ public entities) can register online and provide the required detailed information as per the online format available at web-portal www.evyatra.beeindia.gov.in/bee-ev-web/register-charging-point-operator by logging onto the website www.evyatra.beeindia.gov.in .