Ministry of Power Accelerates Household Electrification Under Saubhagya Yojana

Government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) in October, 2017 with the objective to achieve the universal household electrification in the Country. Under SAUBHAGYA, all willing un-electrified household in rural areas and all willing poor household in urban areas of the Country were provided electricity connection. A total of 2.86 Crore households of the country were provided electricity connection. The details of State-wise Household Electrification and grant disbursed are given at Annexure–II and Annexure-III.
Government of India is further supporting States under the ongoing Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for electrification of those un-electrified households which were left out under SAUBHAGYA.
In addition, all identified Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Households under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) for on-grid electricity connection are eligible for funding under RDSS.
The following challenges were faced during implementation of Saubhagya scheme:
- Households scattered in inaccessible & remote areas.
- Difficult & Hilly terrain, inclement weather, Riverine/Marshy/Snow bound areas.
- Poor/inadequate power infrastructure.
- Locations in Left Wing Extremism affected areas.
- Forest areas – requiring clearance.
- Non-availability of materials (like Poles, Distribution Transformers, Meters, etc.) at local level.
- Various Right of Way issues.
The State/UT-wise details of Household electrification (including Tamil Nadu) under RDSS (PVTG+Addl HHs) are given at Annexure-IV.
ANNEXURE-I
The total quantity of power generated in the country during the last three years and the current year (upto June, 2024)
(All figures are in Million Units)
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25 (Upto June)
|Total Power Generated
|1,491,859.37
|1,624,465.61
|1,739,091.19
|484,000.61
ANNEXURE-II
State-wise electrification of households since launch of Saubhagya Scheme including Additional Households achievement under DDUGJY
|Sl.
No.
|Name of the States
|No of Households electrified from 11.10.2017 to 31.03.2022
|1
|Andhra Pradesh*
|181,930
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|47,089
|3
|Assam
|2,326,656
|4
|Bihar
|3,259,041
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|792,368
|6
|Gujarat*
|41,317
|7
|Haryana
|54,681
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|12,891
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|377,045
|10
|Jharkhand
|1,730,708
|11
|Karnataka
|383,798
|12
|Ladakh
|10,456
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,984,264
|14
|Maharashtra
|1,517,922
|15
|Manipur
|108,115
|16
|Meghalaya
|200,240
|17
|Mizoram
|27,970
|18
|Nagaland
|139,516
|19
|Odisha
|2,452,444
|20
|Puducherry*
|912
|21
|Punjab
|3,477
|22
|Rajasthan
|2,127,728
|23
|Sikkim
|14,900
|24
|Tamil Nadu*
|2,170
|25
|Telangana
|515,084
|26
|Tripura
|139,090
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,180,571
|28
|Uttarakhand
|248,751
|29
|West Bengal
|732,290
|Total
|28,613,424
* Not funded under Saubhagya
ANNEXURE-III
The details of State wise grant disbursed
(Rs. in Crores)
|
S. No.
|Name of the States
|Grant Released to the States/UTs under Saubhagya
|1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|160
|2
|Assam
|705
|3
|Bihar
|491
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|379
|5
|Haryana
|8
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|2
|7
|J&K
|51
|8
|Jharkhand
|284
|9
|Karnataka
|48
|10
|Kerala
|66
|11
|Ladakh
|–
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|554
|13
|Maharashtra
|218
|14
|Manipur
|91
|15
|Meghalaya
|206
|16
|Mizoram
|41
|17
|Nagaland
|54
|18
|Orissa
|323
|19
|Punjab
|1
|20
|Rajasthan
|305
|21
|Sikkim
|2
|22
|Telangana
|17
|23
|Tripura
|267
|24
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,815
|25
|Uttarakhand
|50
|26
|West Bengal
|169
|Total
|6,305
ANNEXURE-IV
The State/UT-wise details of Household electrification (including Tamil Nadu) under RDSS (PVTG+Addl HHs)
|S. No.
|Name of State
|Sanctioned Outlay (Rs. Crores)
|Sanctioned GBS (Rs. Crores)
|Total Households Sanctioned
|Households Electrified as on 18.07.2024
|A.
|Addl. HHs Sanctioned under RDSS
|1
|Rajasthan
|459.18
|275.51
|1,90,959
|62,160
|2
|Meghalaya
|435.70
|392.13
|50,501
|0
|3
|Mizoram
|68.94
|62.04
|13,715
|0
|4
|Nagaland
|65.10
|58.59
|10,398
|0
|5
|Uttar Pradesh
|931.04
|558.62
|2,51,487
|0
|6
|Andhra Pradesh
|49.24
|29.54
|15,475
|11,384
|7
|Jharkhand
|7.47
|4.48
|872
|0
|8
|Jammu & Kashmir
|14.96
|13.46
|1,936
|0
|9
|Bihar
|119.57
|71.74
|21,658
|0
|10
|Assam
|785.55
|706.99
|1,27,111
|0
|Total (A)
|2,936.75
|2,173.12
|6,84,112
|73,544
|B.
|Electrification works sanctioned under RDSS in Vibrant Villages
|1
|Himachal Pradesh
|6.08
|5.47
|3,536
|0
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20.18
|18.16
|1,683
|0
|3
|Uttarakhand
|13.08
|11.77
|1,154
|0
|Total (B)
|39.34
|35.40
|6,373
|C.
|Household Electrification through Grid Connectivity under PM-JANMAN
|Sanctioned under RDSS
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|88.71
|53.23
|25,054
|22,245
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|38.17
|22.90
|7,077
|3,172
|3
|Jharkhand
|53.39
|32.03
|9,134
|0
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|136.07
|81.65
|27,358
|7,517
|5
|Maharashtra
|26.61
|15.96
|8,556
|8,556
|6
|Rajasthan
|40.34
|24.20
|17,633
|9,815
|7
|Karnataka
|3.77
|2.26
|1,615
|811
|8
|Kerala
|0.86
|0.52
|345
|303
|9
|Tamil Nadu
|29.89
|17.94
|10,673
|4,781
|10
|Telangana
|6.79
|4.07
|3,884
|3,862
|11
|Tripura
|61.52
|55.37
|11,664
|2,367
|12
|Uttarakhand
|0.41
|0.37
|221
|667
|13
|Uttar Pradesh
|1.10
|0.66
|316
|157
|Total (C)
|487.63
|311.15
|1,23,530
|64,253
|Grand Total (A+B+C)
|3,463.72
|2,519.67
|8,14,015
|1,37,797