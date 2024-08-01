Ministry of Power Accelerates Household Electrification Under Saubhagya Yojana

The total quantity of power generated in the country during the last three years and the current year (upto June, 2024) is given at Annexure-I.

Government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) in October, 2017 with the objective to achieve the universal household electrification in the Country. Under SAUBHAGYA, all willing un-electrified household in rural areas and all willing poor household in urban areas of the Country were provided electricity connection. A total of 2.86 Crore households of the country were provided electricity connection. The details of State-wise Household Electrification and grant disbursed are given at Annexure–II and Annexure-III.

Government of India is further supporting States under the ongoing Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for electrification of those un-electrified households which were left out under SAUBHAGYA.

In addition, all identified Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Households under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) for on-grid electricity connection are eligible for funding under RDSS.

The following challenges were faced during implementation of Saubhagya scheme:

Households scattered in inaccessible & remote areas. Difficult & Hilly terrain, inclement weather, Riverine/Marshy/Snow bound areas. Poor/inadequate power infrastructure. Locations in Left Wing Extremism affected areas. Forest areas – requiring clearance. Non-availability of materials (like Poles, Distribution Transformers, Meters, etc.) at local level. Various Right of Way issues.

The State/UT-wise details of Household electrification (including Tamil Nadu) under RDSS (PVTG+Addl HHs) are given at Annexure-IV.

ANNEXURE-I

The total quantity of power generated in the country during the last three years and the current year (upto June, 2024)

(All figures are in Million Units)

2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 (Upto June) Total Power Generated 1,491,859.37 1,624,465.61 1,739,091.19 484,000.61

ANNEXURE-II

State-wise electrification of households since launch of Saubhagya Scheme including Additional Households achievement under DDUGJY

Sl. No. Name of the States No of Households electrified from 11.10.2017 to 31.03.2022 1 Andhra Pradesh* 181,930 2 Arunachal Pradesh 47,089 3 Assam 2,326,656 4 Bihar 3,259,041 5 Chhattisgarh 792,368 6 Gujarat* 41,317 7 Haryana 54,681 8 Himachal Pradesh 12,891 9 Jammu & Kashmir 377,045 10 Jharkhand 1,730,708 11 Karnataka 383,798 12 Ladakh 10,456 13 Madhya Pradesh 1,984,264 14 Maharashtra 1,517,922 15 Manipur 108,115 16 Meghalaya 200,240 17 Mizoram 27,970 18 Nagaland 139,516 19 Odisha 2,452,444 20 Puducherry* 912 21 Punjab 3,477 22 Rajasthan 2,127,728 23 Sikkim 14,900 24 Tamil Nadu* 2,170 25 Telangana 515,084 26 Tripura 139,090 27 Uttar Pradesh 9,180,571 28 Uttarakhand 248,751 29 West Bengal 732,290 Total 28,613,424

* Not funded under Saubhagya

ANNEXURE-III

The details of State wise grant disbursed

(Rs. in Crores)

S. No. Name of the States Grant Released to the States/UTs under Saubhagya 1 Arunachal Pradesh 160 2 Assam 705 3 Bihar 491 4 Chhattisgarh 379 5 Haryana 8 6 Himachal Pradesh 2 7 J&K 51 8 Jharkhand 284 9 Karnataka 48 10 Kerala 66 11 Ladakh – 12 Madhya Pradesh 554 13 Maharashtra 218 14 Manipur 91 15 Meghalaya 206 16 Mizoram 41 17 Nagaland 54 18 Orissa 323 19 Punjab 1 20 Rajasthan 305 21 Sikkim 2 22 Telangana 17 23 Tripura 267 24 Uttar Pradesh 1,815 25 Uttarakhand 50 26 West Bengal 169 Total 6,305

ANNEXURE-IV

The State/UT-wise details of Household electrification (including Tamil Nadu) under RDSS (PVTG+Addl HHs)