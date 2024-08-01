National

Ministry of Power Accelerates Household Electrification Under Saubhagya Yojana

By Odisha Diary bureau

The total quantity of power generated in the country during the last three years and the current year (upto June, 2024) is given at Annexure-I.

Government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) in October, 2017 with the objective to achieve the universal household electrification in the Country. Under SAUBHAGYA, all willing un-electrified household in rural areas and all willing poor household in urban areas of the Country were provided electricity connection. A total of 2.86 Crore households of the country were provided electricity connection. The details of State-wise Household Electrification and grant disbursed are given at Annexure–II and Annexure-III.

Government of India is further supporting States under the ongoing Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for electrification of those un-electrified households which were left out under SAUBHAGYA.

In addition, all identified Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Households under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) for on-grid electricity connection are eligible for funding under RDSS.

The following challenges were faced during implementation of Saubhagya scheme:

  1. Households scattered in inaccessible & remote areas.
  2. Difficult & Hilly terrain, inclement weather, Riverine/Marshy/Snow bound areas.
  3. Poor/inadequate power infrastructure.
  4. Locations in Left Wing Extremism affected areas.
  5. Forest areas – requiring clearance.
  6. Non-availability of materials (like Poles, Distribution Transformers, Meters, etc.) at local level.
  7. Various Right of Way issues.

The State/UT-wise details of Household electrification (including Tamil Nadu) under RDSS (PVTG+Addl HHs) are given at Annexure-IV.

 

ANNEXURE-I

 

 

The total quantity of power generated in the country during the last three years and the current year (upto June, 2024)

(All figures are in Million Units)

2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 (Upto June)
Total Power Generated 1,491,859.37 1,624,465.61 1,739,091.19 484,000.61

 

 

ANNEXURE-II

 

State-wise electrification of households since launch of Saubhagya Scheme including Additional Households achievement under DDUGJY

Sl.

No.

 Name of the States No of Households electrified from 11.10.2017 to 31.03.2022
1 Andhra Pradesh* 181,930
2 Arunachal Pradesh 47,089
3 Assam 2,326,656
4 Bihar 3,259,041
5 Chhattisgarh 792,368
6 Gujarat* 41,317
7 Haryana 54,681
8 Himachal Pradesh 12,891
9 Jammu & Kashmir 377,045
10 Jharkhand 1,730,708
11 Karnataka 383,798
12 Ladakh 10,456
13 Madhya Pradesh 1,984,264
14 Maharashtra 1,517,922
15 Manipur 108,115
16 Meghalaya 200,240
17 Mizoram 27,970
18 Nagaland 139,516
19 Odisha 2,452,444
20 Puducherry* 912
21 Punjab 3,477
22 Rajasthan 2,127,728
23 Sikkim 14,900
24 Tamil Nadu* 2,170
25 Telangana 515,084
26 Tripura 139,090
27 Uttar Pradesh 9,180,571
28 Uttarakhand 248,751
29 West Bengal 732,290
Total 28,613,424

* Not funded under Saubhagya

 

 

ANNEXURE-III

The details of State wise grant disbursed

(Rs. in Crores)

 

S. No.

 Name of the States Grant Released to the States/UTs under Saubhagya
1 Arunachal Pradesh 160
2 Assam 705
3 Bihar 491
4 Chhattisgarh 379
5 Haryana 8
6 Himachal Pradesh 2
7 J&K 51
8 Jharkhand 284
9 Karnataka 48
10 Kerala 66
11 Ladakh
12 Madhya Pradesh 554
13 Maharashtra 218
14 Manipur 91
15 Meghalaya 206
16 Mizoram 41
17 Nagaland 54
18 Orissa 323
19 Punjab 1
20 Rajasthan 305
21 Sikkim 2
22 Telangana 17
23 Tripura 267
24 Uttar Pradesh 1,815
25 Uttarakhand 50
26 West Bengal 169
Total 6,305

 

 

ANNEXURE-IV

 

The State/UT-wise details of Household electrification (including Tamil Nadu) under RDSS (PVTG+Addl HHs)

S. No. Name of State Sanctioned Outlay (Rs. Crores) Sanctioned GBS (Rs. Crores) Total Households Sanctioned Households Electrified as on 18.07.2024
A. Addl. HHs Sanctioned under RDSS      
1 Rajasthan 459.18 275.51 1,90,959 62,160
2 Meghalaya 435.70 392.13 50,501 0
3 Mizoram 68.94 62.04 13,715 0
4 Nagaland 65.10 58.59 10,398 0
5 Uttar Pradesh 931.04 558.62 2,51,487 0
6 Andhra Pradesh 49.24 29.54 15,475 11,384
7 Jharkhand 7.47 4.48 872 0
8 Jammu & Kashmir 14.96 13.46 1,936 0
9 Bihar 119.57 71.74 21,658 0
10 Assam 785.55 706.99 1,27,111 0
  Total (A) 2,936.75 2,173.12 6,84,112 73,544
B. Electrification works sanctioned under RDSS in Vibrant Villages  
1 Himachal Pradesh 6.08 5.47 3,536 0
2 Arunachal Pradesh 20.18 18.16 1,683 0
3 Uttarakhand 13.08 11.77 1,154 0
  Total (B) 39.34 35.40 6,373  
C. Household Electrification through Grid Connectivity under PM-JANMAN
  Sanctioned under RDSS        
1 Andhra Pradesh 88.71 53.23 25,054 22,245
2 Chhattisgarh 38.17 22.90 7,077 3,172
3 Jharkhand 53.39 32.03 9,134 0
4 Madhya Pradesh 136.07 81.65 27,358 7,517
5 Maharashtra 26.61 15.96 8,556 8,556
6 Rajasthan 40.34 24.20 17,633 9,815
7 Karnataka 3.77 2.26 1,615 811
8 Kerala 0.86 0.52 345 303
9 Tamil Nadu 29.89 17.94 10,673 4,781
10 Telangana 6.79 4.07 3,884 3,862
11 Tripura 61.52 55.37 11,664 2,367
12 Uttarakhand 0.41 0.37 221 667
13 Uttar Pradesh 1.10 0.66 316 157
  Total (C) 487.63 311.15 1,23,530 64,253
  Grand Total (A+B+C) 3,463.72 2,519.67 8,14,015 1,37,797
