Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Wraps Up Special Campaign 4.0, Achieving Significant Swachhta Goals and Reducing Backlogs

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) successfully concluded Special Campaign 4.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2024, focused on institutionalizing Swachhta (cleanliness) and reducing pendency across the Ministry and its organizations. During the campaign’s implementation phase, significant strides were made in resolving outstanding issues, clearing files, and optimizing office spaces, creating an environmentally friendly workspace.

Over the course of the campaign, 1.29 lakh files were reviewed, leading to the disposal of 1.01 lakh unnecessary files, freeing up approximately 68,916 square feet of office space. This reorganization generated a revenue of Rs. 4.62 crores from the disposal of scrap. Additionally, 369 cleanliness drives were held, and 13 operational rules were simplified to improve efficiency and promote a streamlined workflow.

“The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways remains committed to fostering a cleaner, more efficient work environment while supporting sustainable practices that benefit our communities and the environment. Through Special Campaign 4.0, we have not only reduced pendency and created more functional office spaces but also introduced innovative eco-friendly initiatives like waste-to-art and beach clean-ups. These efforts reflect our dedication to ‘Swachh Bharat’ and to building a greener, more responsible future for all,” said Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

As part of the Ministry’s commitment to environmental sustainability, several best practices were implemented, including transforming office waste into manure, creating artworks from waste, and organizing a sand art display on Puri Beach. These activities were complemented by school participation in cleanliness drives, the distribution of eco-friendly cloth bags in vegetable markets, and palm seed planting to mitigate high-voltage lightning risks. Through such initiatives, the Ministry has demonstrated its dedication to enhancing both operational efficiency and community engagement.