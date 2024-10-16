Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Launches Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhta and Pendency Reduction

In line with the Government of India’s commitment to institutionalizing Swachhta (cleanliness) and reducing pendency, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, along with its organizations, has launched Special Campaign 4.0, running from 2nd October to 31st October 2024. During the preparatory phase from 16th to 30th September 2024, a comprehensive review of pending records and references was undertaken. Since 2nd October, the Ministry has been working intensively to meet targets related to the disposal of pending references and the review of physical and electronic records.

So far, more than 45,000 physical files and 1,500 e-files have been reviewed, over 4,000 files closed and weeded out, and approximately 7,000 square feet of office space freed up. The campaign has also generated Rs. 42.83 lakhs from scrap disposal. These efforts are part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to improving efficiency and ensuring a cleaner and more organized work environment.

The previous edition, Special Campaign 3.0, resulted in the review of over 2,12,000 files, with 28,000 files weeded out and 1,18,000 e-files closed. Additionally, revenue of Rs. 21.25 crores was generated through scrap disposal, and around 72,000 square feet of office space was cleared.

The Ministry continues to regularly review the progress of Special Campaign 4.0 to ensure successful implementation by the campaign’s end date.