Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways celebrates 58th National Maritime Day-2021

New Delhi: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrated 58th National Maritime Day in commemoration of the maiden voyage of the first Indian flag merchant vessel ‘S.S.LOYALTY’ (Owned by M/s. Scindia Steam Navigation Company), from Mumbai to London, on the 5th April ,1919. The theme of National Maritime Day is ‘Sustainable Shipping beyond COVID-19’ on the lines of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Government of India.

On the occasion of the celebration of the National Maritime Day, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State(I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways congratulated the maritime community and appreciated their hard work, zeal and courage and role played in the times of the COVID pandemic. Shri Mandaviya said that Maritime India Vision-2030, recently launched by Prime Minister of India, is the comprehensive vision of the next decade for the maritime the sector of India and with a focused approach, the Indian maritime sector will be strong, technologically advanced and Aatma Nirabhar soon.

Shri Mandaviya concluded with a positive note and said, ‘India is changing, India is racing ahead, New India is being built like we were the Maritime leader in the past, India will lead the world again through the maritime sector’.

Shri Mandaviya launched the e-magazine as a souvenir for the 58th National Maritime Day and presented awards instituted by National Maritime Day Celebration Committee, which is headed by Director General of Shipping.

Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said that the Maritime community has played animportant role in the CoVID times and added that Ministry is working tirelessly working towards bringing progressive policy changes to give India a leadership place in the global maritime community.

On this occasion, Senior officials of the Ministry, DG Shipping, officials of the Shipping Corporation of India, Port officials and representative of the Maritime community were present via video conferencing.