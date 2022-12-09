New Delhi : Water transport being economical as well as eco-friendly mode of transport, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under Sagamala programme has undertaken Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax projects across several routes. Further, ln order to encourage a modal shift, Coastal vessels are being provided a discount of 40% in port charges over foreign going vessels. Other measures such as reduction of GST on bunker fuel from 18 percent to 5 percent, Cabotage relaxation for cargo vessels, integration of inland and coastal cargo, Subsidy support to Indian shipping companies, Green channel clearance for coastal cargoes and priority berthing for coastal vessels at major ports are some of the efforts to promote coastal shipping and coastal marine transport.

Under Sagarmala Programme, GoI is providing assistance for construction or upgradation of exclusive coastal berths, platforms or jetties, mechanization of coastal berth, and capital dredging.State wise details of completed and proposed infrastructure projects for Ro-Ro & Ro-Pax ferry along with funds sanctioned and released under Sagarmala Programme is annexed (Annexure).

Annexure

State Project Completed Under Implementation Under Development Funds Sanctioned

( in cr) Funds released

( in cr) Andhra Pradesh 1 1 40 35 Goa 1 10 5 Gujarat 1 2 4 414.32 160.16 Karnataka 1 5 146.2 25 Kerala 1 7.24 6.52 Maharashtra 9 12 11 484 208.3 Odisha 3 79.98 0 Tamil Nadu 2 1 1 70 64.94 Grand Total 14 16 25 1251.10 505.00

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.