Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Organizes Nationwide “Run for Unity” to Celebrate National Unity and Integrity

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) organized a nationwide “Run for Unity” event to honor the spirit of unity and national integrity on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Held in New Delhi and across major ports and subsidiaries, the event drew participants from all walks of life.

Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the run in Guwahati, while Minister of State Shri Shantanu Thakur led the Kolkata event, organized by Kolkata Port. In New Delhi, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of Shri TK, Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW joined by more than 1,000 participants, including Khelo India athletes, yoga enthusiasts, senior citizens, and runners from Skechers. Renowned international marathoner and 1992 Asian Marathon Championship winner, Sunita Godara, led the Unity Run, inspiring participants with her legacy of endurance and determination.

In his message, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The ‘Run for Unity’ is not just a run, but a reflection of our collective commitment to uphold Sardar Patel’s vision of a unified India. Through this event, we are reminded of the strength that lies in our unity and the importance of coming together for our nation’s progress.”

Minister of State Shantanu Thakur added, “Today’s event highlights the diverse fabric of India as citizens of all ages and backgrounds come together to honor our legacy. We are proud to celebrate the indomitable spirit of India’s unity, which remains our guiding strength in all pursuits, including maritime excellence.”

The “Run for Unity” serves as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to fostering unity and community spirit nationwide.

The Run for Unity brings together people from all walks of life in celebration of national cohesion. It highlights our commitment to promoting physical fitness, community engagement, and above all, the enduring unity that underpins our nation’s progress’, mentioned, Shri TK Ramachandran, IAS-Secretary, MoPSW

The event concluded with a strong message of national solidarity, resonating across all ports and communities involved. This celebration of unity serves as a reminder of the Ministry’s dedication to building a resilient, cohesive maritime community, contributing to a prosperous and united nation.