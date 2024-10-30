Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Organizes Nationwide “Run for Unity” to Celebrate National Unity and Integrity

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) organized a nationwide “Run for Unity” event to honor the spirit of unity and national integrity on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Held in New Delhi and across major ports and subsidiaries, the event drew participants from all walks of life.
In his message, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The ‘Run for Unity’ is not just a run, but a reflection of our collective commitment to uphold Sardar Patel’s vision of a unified India. Through this event, we are reminded of the strength that lies in our unity and the importance of coming together for our nation’s progress.”
The “Run for Unity” serves as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to fostering unity and community spirit nationwide.
The event concluded with a strong message of national solidarity, resonating across all ports and communities involved. This celebration of unity serves as a reminder of the Ministry’s dedication to building a resilient, cohesive maritime community, contributing to a prosperous and united nation.