Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Introduces Advanced Measures for Hazardous Materials in Ports

Government has taken steps to ensure occupational safety standards at ports. Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India has enacted the Dock Workers (Safety, Health and Welfare) Act, 1986 to ensure the safety, health and welfare of dock workers and matter connected therewith.

In all Major Ports, Directorate General Factory Advice Services & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India through Inspectorrate of Dock Safety, being the Central Government, is responsible for enforcement of the Dock Workers (Safety, Health and Welfare) Act, 1986 and Regulations, 1990 framed there-under.

In case of ports other than major ports, the State Government is the appropriate authority.