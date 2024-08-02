Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Focuses on Ganga River Navigation

Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) for capacity augmentation of National Waterways-I (NW-I) on the Haldia-Varanasi stretch of Ganga-Bhaghirathi-Hooghly River System was approved by the Government on 3rd January 2018. Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous organization under MoPSW has been implementing the JMVP with the technical and financial support of the World Bank.

A Multimodal Terminal (MMT) has been developed in Ralhupur Gram Sabha adjoining Milkipur Gram Sabha in Varanasi under the Jal Marg Vikas Project. Trial movements of cargo have been successfully carried out from the MMT.

Implementation of the Jal Marg Vikas Project has been extended by 2 years in consultation with World Bank.