Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Enhances Maritime Safety and Security Measures

The following new initiatives or technologies are introduced for safety and security in ports:

The Merchant Shipping (Ships and Port Facility Security) Rules 2024 has been notified by the Central Government on 19th June 2024. These rules have been made having regard to the provision of Safety Convention [SOLAS (International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea) and ISPS Code having entered into force under SOLAS Chapter XI-2] Major Ports have taken initiatives to modernize the current access control system including use of Radio Frequency Identification System and Biometric system. In addition, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) are installed at all major ports.

The following measures are in place to enhance maritime safety and security along the Kerala coastline:

The Coastal Security Scheme was implemented in two phases – Phase I (2005-2011) and Phase II (2012-2020) in all Coastal States/UTs. Under this Scheme, Kerala established 18 Coastal Police Stations and 02 Jetties and procured 24 Interceptor Boats (12 Ton and 5 Ton), 26 four wheelers and 56 motorcycles. Nodal Officer Coastal Security, Kerala appointed in compliance with the directives of Steering Committee on Review of Coastal Security (SCRCS).

Sagarmala is a flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry. The funds provided by Ministry of Finance to Sagarmala Scheme are untied funds and not projects wise/State wise. Based on the approvals and project milestones, funds are released during the year. In previous fiscal year 2023-24, financial assistance of Rs.6.62 Cr. in the State of Kerala was provided under Sagarmala Scheme.