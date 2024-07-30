Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Enhances Cargo Movement Efficiency via National Waterways

The steps taken by the Government to increase cargo movement through National Waterways (NWs) are at Annexure-1.

The details of cargo movement through National Waterways since 2019-20 till 2023-24, year-wise are attached as Annexure-2.

In addition to development of 5 NWs (NW-1 to NW-5), Phase-I development of 14 new NWs sanctioned by the Government in the States of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra & Assam as detailed at Annexure.-3.

Annexure-1 STEPS TAKEN FOR GROWTH OF CARGO TRANSPORTATION ON WATERWAYS

Fairway development works:

Fairway development works to ensure Least Available Depth (LAD) of 3.0 meter in Haldia- Barh, 2.5 meter in Barh-Ghazipur and 2.2 meter in Ghazipur-Varanasi stretches on NW-1 are in progress under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) which has been undertaken by IWAI with technical and financial assistance from World Bank. Similarly, to improve the connectivity between NW-1 and NW-2/NW-16 via the Indo Bangladesh protocol route, fairway development in the critical and shallow stretches between Sirajganj and Daikhowa on protocol route No.1 & 2 and Ashuganj and Zakiganj on protocol rote no 3 & 4 in Bangladesh are taken up by India and Bangladesh for round the year navigability (with targeted LAD of 2.5 mtrs). Similarly, fairway development works are carried out on NW-97 in Sunderbans to allow smooth navigation of vessels on the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

Development of New National Waterways-

IWAI has identified 26 new NWs through techno-economic feasibility studies for undertaking technical interventions to make the waterways navigable for transportation purpose. Once ready, these new waterways may provide an alternate mode of transportation in respective geographies.

Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax Service Commenced in Various National Waterways-

The Operation of Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax vessels inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minster during February 2021 for the following routes:

Vessel Name Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax Services between Date of Inauguration by Hon’ble Prime Minister MV Rani Gaidinliu & MV Sachin Dev Barman Neamati and Kamalabari (Majuli) 18.02.2021 MV JFR Jacob Guwahati and North Guwahati 18.02.2021 MV Bob Khathing Dhubri and Fakirganj (U/S Hatsingimari) 18.02.2021 MV Adi Shankara & MV C.V. Raman Wellingdon Island and Bolghaty 14.02.2021

Hybrid Electric Catamaran Vessels MV Nishadraj & MV Guh has been handed over to Tourism Department, U.P. on 13.03.2024 and 15.03.2024 respectively by IWAI for operations in Varanasi & Ayodhya.

Revision of Levy & Collection of Fees:

Taking ahead the vision of the Government of India to promote Inland Waterways as a supplementary mode of transport, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has considered waiver of waterway user charges initially for a period of three years.

Digital solutions for Ease-Of-Doing Business

CAR-D (Cargo Data) Portal : CAR-D is a web-based portal for collection & compilation, analysis and dissemination of all cargo and cruise movement data of National Waterways to the stakeholders.

: CAR-D is a web-based portal for collection & compilation, analysis and dissemination of all cargo and cruise movement data of National Waterways to the stakeholders. PANI (Portal for Asset & Navigation Information): PANI is an integrated solution bringing river navigation and infrastructure information on a single platform.

It provides detailed information of various features of National Waterways and the assets such as fairway, infrastructure facilities, cross-river structures, connectivity at jetties, emergency services for facilitating transportation of cargo.

These solutions increase collaboration across divergent stakeholders, improve organizational consistency, increased resource agility, enhances ownership and accountability for each stakeholder leading to improved management of activities. By having public access to key work being done by IWAI for the sector, will enhance IWAI’s standing in the market and will increase trust in the sector.

Enhanced regional trade using IWT mode:

Addition of new Ports of Call and routes in India and Bangladesh under PIWT&T: With 7 new ports of call in addition to existing 6 on each side along with addition/ extension of 2 waterway routes in addition to existing 8 routes under PIWT&T between India and Bangladesh, the accessibility of IWT mode for trade between India and Bangladesh is expected to increase and result in growth of traffic on NWs. Maia Riverine Port has been operationalized and 5 trial movements between Sultanganj (Godagari-Rajshahi) through PIWTT Route No. 5 & 6 have been completed. Trade between Bhutan and Bangladesh: Stone exporters from Bhutan have identified Inland waterways as an alternate mode of transportation considering the benefits associated with waterways mode such as lower transportation cost, larger shipment size compared to road, avoiding congestion on land routes etc. The first movement under supervision of IWAI was successfully executed in July 2019. This trade using the IWT mode is expected to continue and reach a significant scale in the coming years.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for facilitating the Stakeholders to use Inland Water Transport and access the various information related to National Waterways

The list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various National Waterways which are available at IWAI website is as given below:

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for movement of goods to and from India between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of Republic of India. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of MoU on Passenger and Cruise Services on the Coastal and Protocol Route between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of Republic of India. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the MoU on use of Inland Waterways for Transportation of Bilateral Trade and Transit cargoes between the Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of Republic of India. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the Movement of Vessels on Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWT&T) to contain the spread of COVID19. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Check List for Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax vessel operations on National Waterways. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Car-D Portal. Following MoUs were signed during 2023-24 for cargo and cruise promotion:

An MoU was signed between Assam tourism, Sagarmala, IWT Assam and IWAI at Assam Administrative College, Guwahati for Development of Riverine Religious Tourism circuit in Brahmaputra on 19th May An MoU signed between IWAI and Department of Tourism, Government of Bihar, for operation & Management of Two IWAI Ro-Pax vessels M. V. Rajendra Prasad & M.V.

Swami Paramhans on 24.07.2023

An MoU between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and IWAI was signed in the presence of Hon’ble Minister PSW for Transportation of Petroleum Products Cargo of Numaligarh Refinery using Inland Water transport on 24.8.2023 at Guwahati. AnMoU between IWAI and UP Tourism was signed in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of PSW&A, for operation of 6 electric catamaran vessels at Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mathura using Inland Water transport on 25.09.2023 at Varanasi. 10 Nos MoUs were signed during GMIS 2023 for enhancing cargo and river tourism. (between IWAI and Govt. of Odisha, Coal India Ltd. & Paradip Port Authority, Heritage River Journeys Pvt. Ltd., A to Z EXIM, Star Cement, Alaknanda Cruise line, Dredging Corporation of India, IIT Roorkee, Transport Department Dispur , Govt. of Assam, Yogayatan Ports Pvt. Ltd and between A to Z EXIM and Indo Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries).

Stakeholder consultations: IWAI carried out stakeholder consultations at six different locations (Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Patna, Goa and Dhaka) in FY-20, 9 nos. during FY-22 and 06 nos. conference-cum-webinars in FY-23 and three Stakeholders meet / conference during FY- 24 for cargo promotion .

PM GatiShakti Multimodal Waterway Connectivity Summit held in Varanasi from 11 th – 12 th November 2022 attended by Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (PSW), Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce, Hon’ble Ministers- PSW. This summit focussed on creating more awareness about the PM GatiShakti and 07 community jetties were inaugurated, and foundation stones laid for 08 community jetties on the Ganga.

– 12 November 2022 attended by Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (PSW), Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce, Hon’ble Ministers- PSW. This summit focussed on creating more awareness about the PM GatiShakti and 07 community jetties were inaugurated, and foundation stones laid for 08 community jetties on the Ganga. Flagging off of world’s longest river cruise and waterways development projects inaugurated and foundation stone was laid online by Hon’ble Prime Minister in the presence of Hon’ble Minister PSW, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on 13 th January 2023 at Varanasi. The Ganga Vilas river cruise successfully completed 3200 km voyage at Dibrugarh on the Brahmaputra via Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route on 28.02.2023.

January 2023 at Varanasi. The Ganga Vilas river cruise successfully completed 3200 km voyage at Dibrugarh on the Brahmaputra via Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route on 28.02.2023. Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways held a stakeholders meeting with Indo-Bangladesh-Bhutan IWT Operators at IWAI Dhubri Terminal in the presence of the Chairman & Member (Tech), IWAI on 12.6.2023 for promotion of Inland Water Transport (IWT)

3rd Global Maritime India Summit 2023 was held from 17th to 19th October at Mumbai with participants from more than 70 countries.

To accelerate the holistic development of Inland Waterway Transport in the country leading to enhanced cargo, passenger movement and river cruise tourism with active association of States, an Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) has been set up under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush with representatives from the State Governments/ Union Territories for the comprehensive development of National Waterways, other inland waterways and the associated ecosystem. The first meeting IWDC was held at Kolkata on 8th January 2024.

For exploring the possibility of further movement of cargo along NW-1, a meeting was chaired by Chairman, IWAI, in Kolkata on 04/05/2023 with Stakeholders.

Hon’ble Minister PSW held a stakeholders meeting with Indo-Bangladesh-Bhutan IWT Operators at IWAI Dhubri on 12.6.2023.

Stakeholders Conference on use of National Waterways for transportation was held at Kolkata on 27.03.2024. Besides other stakeholders, PSU’s such as, BPCL, SCI, IFFCO, FCI, CONCOR, SAIL etc have attended.

Interventions under the World Bank supported JMVP-II (Arth Ganga ):

JMVP-II (Arth Ganga) is a project for the socio-economic upliftment of the population living around River Ganga i.e. NW-1 and has been undertaken for development on an approach based on the principles on the sustainable development model to energize economic activities which will impact on overall ecosystem along the riverbank.

This can lead to inclusive growth and play a key role in improving the livelihoods of the populations with the transportation of goods and passengers (including tourist) through National Waterway-1. The project envisages a cost of Rs. 746.00 Crore.

Annexure-2

The Details of Cargo Movement

National Waterways (NW) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 NW-1 {Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System (Haldia-Allahabad)} 9.11 9.21 10.93 13.17 12.82 NW-2 {Brahmaputra River (Dhubri-Sadiya)} 0.39 0.31 0.43 0.63 0.59 NW-3 (West Coast Canal) 0.55 0.73 1.70 3.23 3.29 NW-4 (Krishna Godavari River Systems) 0.08 6.83 11.23 8.42 4.30 NW-5 (East Coast Canal And Matai River/Brahmani-Kharsua-Dhamra Rivers/Mahanadi Delta Rivers) – 0.02 0.40 0.64 NW-8 (Alappuzha-Changanassery Canal) 0.03 0.04 NW-9 (Alappuzha-Kottayam Athirampuzha Canal) 0.02 0.02 NW-14 (Baitarni River) – 0.001 NW-16 (Barak River) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.003 NW-23 (BudhaBalanga) 0.03 0.02 NW-31 (Dhansiri/Chathe) 0.01 NW-44 (Ichamati River) 0.90 0.28 0.82 0.46 0.48 NW-64 (Mahanadi River) – – 0.02 0.45 0.67 NW-86 (Rupnarayan River) – 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.10 NW-94 (Sone River) 0.80 – – – 1.16 NW-97 (Sunderbans Waterway) 3.46 3.86 6.10 5.47 5.19 Sub Total (National Waterways 1,2,3,4,5,16,44,64,86,94,&97) 15.30 21.22 31.24 32.41 29.34 Maharashtra Waterways NW-10 (Amba River) 22.01 17.69 20.23 28.54 30.17 NW-83 (Rajpuri Creek) 0.67 0.21 0.23 0.24 0.45 NW-85 (Revadanda Creek-Kundalika River System) 1.59 1.08 0.70 0.50 0.99 NW-91 (Shastri River – Jaigad Creek System) 0.12 9.24 22.45 33.87 37.05 TOTAL Maharashtra Waterways 24.39 28.21 43.61 63.15 68.66 Goa Waterways NW-68 (Mandovi River) 1.58 4.00 2.62 2.54 2.42 NW-111 (Zuari River) 1.36 4.47 1.96 0.39 1.10 TOTAL Goa Waterways 2.93 8.46 4.58 2.93 3.52 Gujarat Waterways NW-73 (Narmada River) 0.10 0.08 0.05 0.04 0.06 NW-100 (Tapi River) 30.92 25.63 29.32 27.62 31.46 TOTAL Gujarat Waterways 31.02 25.71 29.37 27.66 31.51 Grand Total Million Tonnes 73.64 83.61 108.79 126.15 133.03 IBP 3.46 3.60 5.43 5.20 4.70

Annexure-3

List of new NWs sanctioned under Phase-I development