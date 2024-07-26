Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Drives Sagarmala Projects

Sagarmala is the flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing lndia’s 7,500 km long coastline, and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways. Under the Sagarmala Scheme, the Ministry provides financial assistance to State/UT Governments for Port infrastructure projects, Coastal berth projects, Road & Rail projects, fish harbours, skill development projects, Coastal community development, cruise terminal and projects such as Ro-Pax ferry services etc. The details of number of projects, funds sanctioned and project status state wise in enclosed [ Annexure-I].
The details of the projects undertaken with assistance under Sagarmala Scheme along with status in respect to port modernisation and connectivity is annexed [ Annexure-II]
Based on the request of Government of Karnataka, Ministry under Sagarmala Scheme has sanctioned projects related to Port Modernisation, Coastal Shipping & IWT, and Coastal Community Development,for financial assistance at various location in the State. The details of the projects undertaken in the State of Karnataka is annexed [ Annexure III].
Annexure 1:
|State/UT
|No. of Projects
|Total Funds Sanctioned
(₹ Cr)
|Total Project Cost (₹ Cr)
|Completed (₹ Cr)
|Under Development (₹ Cr)
|Under Implementation
(₹ Cr)
|No. of Projects
|Total Project Cost
|No. of Projects
|Total Project Cost
|No. of Projects
|Total Project Cost
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|3
|46
|46
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Andhra Pradesh
|13
|429
|2,483
|7
|1,114
|1
|73
|5
|1,295
|Goa
|9
|170
|763
|5
|85
|0
|0
|4
|677
|Gujarat
|10
|969
|1,422
|3
|364
|1
|33
|6
|1,024
|Karnataka
|18
|214
|537
|3
|71
|10
|44
|5
|422
|Kerala
|8
|110
|252
|5
|122
|0
|0
|3
|131
|Maharashtra
|30
|794
|1,905
|16
|790
|0
|0
|14
|1,115
|Odisha
|6
|159
|350
|1
|4
|2
|160
|3
|186
|Puducherry
|2
|30
|30
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|22
|513
|1,225
|14
|1,004
|2
|15
|6
|206
|West Bengal
|9
|280
|569
|6
|404
|0
|0
|3
|165
|Total
|130
|3,714
|9,580
|62
|3,999
|16
|326
|52
|5,255
Annexure 2:
|Project Pillar
|Total
|Completed
|Under Implementation
|No of Projects
|Project Cost
(₹ Cr)
|No. of projects
|Project Cost
(₹ Cr)
|No. of projects
|Project Cost
(₹ Cr)
|Port
Connectivity
|17
|1,259
|14
|655
|3
|603
|Port Modernization
|16
|860
|10
|521
|6
|340
|GrandTotal
|33
|2,119
|24
|1,176
|9
|943
Annexure3:
|S.No
|Name of Project
|Project Pillar
|Project Cost (₹ Cr)
|Status
|1
|Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at Sandpit Bengre, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|1.70
|Under Development
|2
|Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at Bandaru ferry, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|1.78
|Under Development
|3
|Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at SulthanBathery, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|5.06
|Under Development
|4
|Creation of berthing and landside facilities at ThannirBhavi Church, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|5.23
|Under Development
|5
|Creation of berthing and landside facilities at BangraKuluru, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|3.41
|Under Development
|6
|Creation of berthing and landside facilities at Kulur Bridge, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|4.58
|Under Development
|7
|Creation of berthing and landside facilities at JappinaMogaru NH bridge, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|5.28
|Under Development
|8
|Construction of coastal cargo berth at Old Mangaluru Port
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|65.00
|Under Implementation
|9
|Third stage expansion including modernisation of the existing fishing harbour of Malpe in Udupi District in Karnataka
|Coastal Community Development
|50.00
|Completed
|10
|Modernisation of the existing fishing harbour at Amadalli in Uttara Kannada
|Coastal Community Development
|19.00
|Completed
|11
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Karnataka
|Coastal Community Development
|1.53
|Completed
|12
|Development of Fishing Harbour at Kulai
|Coastal Community Development
|197.00
|Under Implementation
|13
|Development of HejmaadiKodi Fishing Harbour in Udupi District
|Coastal Community Development
|139.00
|Under Implementation
|14
|Installation of Fire Fighting Equipment at Karwar Port in Karnataka
|Port Modernization
|19.00
|Under Implementation
|15
|Development of waterways in Kali River (NW 52) in Karwar Taluka (Phase 1)
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|9.54
|Under Development
|16
|Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at JappinaMogaru Old ferry, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|5.23
|Under Development
|17
|Creation of berthing & landside facilities at Northern Sandbar, Karnataka
|Coastal Shipping and IWT
|2.22
|Under Development
|18
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase II -Karnataka
|Coastal Community Development
|2.18
|Under Implementation
|Total
|537