Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Drives Sagarmala Projects

By Odisha Diary bureau

Sagarmala is the flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing lndia’s 7,500 km long coastline, and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways. Under the Sagarmala Scheme, the Ministry provides financial assistance to State/UT Governments for Port infrastructure projects, Coastal berth projects, Road & Rail projects, fish harbours, skill development projects, Coastal community development, cruise terminal and projects such as Ro-Pax ferry services etc. The details of number of projects, funds sanctioned and project status state wise in enclosed [ Annexure-I].

The details of the projects undertaken with assistance under Sagarmala Scheme along  with status in respect to port modernisation and connectivity is annexed [ Annexure-II]

Based on the request of Government of Karnataka, Ministry under Sagarmala Scheme has sanctioned projects related to Port Modernisation, Coastal Shipping & IWT, and Coastal Community Development,for financial assistance at various location in the State. The details of the projects undertaken in the State of Karnataka is annexed [ Annexure III].

Annexure 1:

State/UT No. of Projects Total Funds Sanctioned
(₹ Cr)		 Total Project Cost (₹ Cr) Completed (₹ Cr) Under Development (₹ Cr) Under Implementation
(₹ Cr)
No. of Projects Total Project Cost No. of Projects Total Project Cost No. of Projects Total Project Cost
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3 46 46 1 13 0 0 2 32
Andhra Pradesh 13 429 2,483 7 1,114 1 73 5 1,295
Goa 9 170 763 5 85 0 0 4 677
Gujarat 10 969 1,422 3 364 1 33 6 1,024
Karnataka 18 214 537 3 71 10 44 5 422
Kerala 8 110 252 5 122 0 0 3 131
Maharashtra 30 794 1,905 16 790 0 0 14 1,115
Odisha 6 159 350 1 4 2 160 3 186
Puducherry 2 30 30 1 27 0 0 1 2
Tamil Nadu 22 513 1,225 14 1,004 2 15 6 206
West Bengal 9 280 569 6 404 0 0 3 165
Total 130 3,714 9,580 62 3,999 16 326 52 5,255

 

Annexure 2:

Project Pillar Total Completed Under Implementation
No of Projects Project Cost
(₹ Cr)		 No. of projects Project Cost
(₹ Cr)		 No. of projects Project Cost
(₹ Cr)
Port
Connectivity		 17 1,259 14 655 3 603
Port Modernization 16 860 10 521 6 340
GrandTotal 33 2,119 24 1,176 9 943

Annexure3:

S.No Name of Project Project Pillar Project Cost (₹ Cr) Status
1 Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at Sandpit Bengre, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 1.70 Under Development
2 Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at Bandaru ferry, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 1.78 Under Development
3 Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at SulthanBathery, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 5.06 Under Development
4 Creation of berthing and landside facilities at ThannirBhavi Church, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 5.23 Under Development
5 Creation of berthing and landside facilities at BangraKuluru, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 3.41 Under Development
6 Creation of berthing and landside facilities at Kulur Bridge, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 4.58 Under Development
7 Creation of berthing and landside facilities at JappinaMogaru NH bridge, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 5.28 Under Development
8 Construction of coastal cargo berth at Old Mangaluru Port Coastal Shipping and IWT 65.00 Under Implementation
9 Third stage expansion including modernisation of the existing fishing harbour of Malpe in Udupi District in Karnataka Coastal Community Development 50.00 Completed
10 Modernisation of the existing fishing harbour at Amadalli in Uttara Kannada Coastal Community Development 19.00 Completed
11 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Karnataka Coastal Community Development 1.53 Completed
12 Development of Fishing Harbour at Kulai Coastal Community Development 197.00 Under Implementation
13 Development of HejmaadiKodi Fishing Harbour in Udupi District Coastal Community Development 139.00 Under Implementation
14 Installation of Fire Fighting Equipment at Karwar Port in Karnataka Port Modernization 19.00 Under Implementation
15 Development of waterways in Kali River (NW 52) in Karwar Taluka (Phase 1) Coastal Shipping and IWT 9.54 Under Development
16 Creation of berthing facilities and land-side facilities at JappinaMogaru Old ferry, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 5.23 Under Development
17 Creation of berthing & landside facilities at Northern Sandbar, Karnataka Coastal Shipping and IWT 2.22 Under Development
18 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase II -Karnataka Coastal Community Development 2.18 Under Implementation
Total 537
