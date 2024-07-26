Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Drives Sagarmala Projects

Sagarmala is the flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing lndia’s 7,500 km long coastline, and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways. Under the Sagarmala Scheme, the Ministry provides financial assistance to State/UT Governments for Port infrastructure projects, Coastal berth projects, Road & Rail projects, fish harbours, skill development projects, Coastal community development, cruise terminal and projects such as Ro-Pax ferry services etc. The details of number of projects, funds sanctioned and project status state wise in enclosed [ Annexure-I].

The details of the projects undertaken with assistance under Sagarmala Scheme along with status in respect to port modernisation and connectivity is annexed [ Annexure-II]

Based on the request of Government of Karnataka, Ministry under Sagarmala Scheme has sanctioned projects related to Port Modernisation, Coastal Shipping & IWT, and Coastal Community Development,for financial assistance at various location in the State. The details of the projects undertaken in the State of Karnataka is annexed [ Annexure III].

Annexure 1:

State/UT No. of Projects Total Funds Sanctioned

(₹ Cr) Total Project Cost (₹ Cr) Completed (₹ Cr) Under Development (₹ Cr) Under Implementation

(₹ Cr) No. of Projects Total Project Cost No. of Projects Total Project Cost No. of Projects Total Project Cost Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3 46 46 1 13 0 0 2 32 Andhra Pradesh 13 429 2,483 7 1,114 1 73 5 1,295 Goa 9 170 763 5 85 0 0 4 677 Gujarat 10 969 1,422 3 364 1 33 6 1,024 Karnataka 18 214 537 3 71 10 44 5 422 Kerala 8 110 252 5 122 0 0 3 131 Maharashtra 30 794 1,905 16 790 0 0 14 1,115 Odisha 6 159 350 1 4 2 160 3 186 Puducherry 2 30 30 1 27 0 0 1 2 Tamil Nadu 22 513 1,225 14 1,004 2 15 6 206 West Bengal 9 280 569 6 404 0 0 3 165 Total 130 3,714 9,580 62 3,999 16 326 52 5,255

Annexure 2:

Project Pillar Total Completed Under Implementation No of Projects Project Cost

(₹ Cr) No. of projects Project Cost

(₹ Cr) No. of projects Project Cost

(₹ Cr) Port

Connectivity 17 1,259 14 655 3 603 Port Modernization 16 860 10 521 6 340 GrandTotal 33 2,119 24 1,176 9 943

Annexure3: