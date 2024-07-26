Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Advances Coastal Shipping Projects

Under the Coastal Shipping & IWT and port connectivity pillars of the Sagarmala scheme, a total of 70 projects have been initiated in the country at a total coast of Rs.3634 Crores. The state-wise details, funds allocated and released in these pillars is annexed. [Annexure-I]
The details of the projects that have been completed in the country (State-Wise), including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is annexed. [Annexure-II]
The details of the projects in Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, along with their status and current progress is annexed. [Annexure-III]
Ministry of Ports Shipping and waterways, under the Sagarmala Scheme, is developing Centre for Inland and Coastal Maritime Technology (CICMT) at IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal, with 100% funding from Ministry with an estimated project cost of Rs. 69.20 Cr.
Annexure I
|State/UT
|No. of projects
|Financials
|Coastal Shipping & IWT
|Port Connectivity
|Total
|Total cost of project
(Rs. Cr)
|Funds Sanctioned
(Rs. Cr)
|Fund Released
(Rs. Cr)
|Andhra Pradesh
|2
|2
|4
|
239
|
110
|
65
|Tamil Nadu
|6
|2
|8
|215
|122
|95
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|2
|0
|2
|
39
|
38
|
2
|Goa
|1
|6
|7
|745
|159
|134
|Gujarat
|6
|0
|6
|650
|358
|222
|Karnataka
|11
|0
|11
|109
|63
|24
|Kerala
|2
|0
|2
|31
|20
|16
|Maharashtra
|20
|1
|21
|1023
|443
|379
|Odisha
|2
|0
|2
|164
|72
|14
|West Bengal
|1
|6
|7
|419
|131
|120
|Grand Total
|53
|17
|70
|3,634
|1,515
|1,070
Annexure II
|Name of Project
|State
|1
|Refurbishment and Capacity enhancement of Coastal liquid terminal -COT and NTB at CoPT
|Kerala
|2
|Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .Chidambaranar
|Tamil Nadu
|3
|Coastal berth with dredged depth of 10.0m to handle vessels up to 15000 DWT -length 150m at VoCPT
|Tamil Nadu
|4
|Construction of coastal Berth at VPT
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|Construction of break water at Mandwa
|Maharashtra
|6
|Ro Ro service at Mandwa -Phase 2 of Mandwa port development
|Maharashtra
|7
|Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Vasai
|Maharashtra
|8
|Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Bhayander
|Maharashtra
|9
|Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Narangi -Virar
|Maharashtra
|10
|Construction of jetties at Ghodbunder
|Maharashtra
|11
|Construction of jetties at Malvan- Sindhudurg
|Maharashtra
|12
|Capital dredging in Navigational Channel for Ro-Ro Pax Services at Mandwa
|Maharashtra
|13
|Coastal Cargo Berth at ChPT
|Tamil Nadu
|14
|Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berths
|Tamil Nadu
|15
|RoB cum Flyover at Ranichak level crossing at KoPT
|West Bengal
|16
|Construction of grade separator from H-7 area to Port connectivity Road by passing Convent Junction – Visakhapatnam Port
|Andhra Pradesh
|17
|Road circulation plan for ease of movement of break bulk cargo at Mormugao
|Goa
|18
|Construction of Multipurpose Coastal Berth at Kollam
|Kerala
|19
|Improvement of road connectivity to facilitate trade and port users at KoPT
|West Bengal
|20
|Development of paved storage yard at Chennai Port for handling export cargo
|Tamil Nadu
|21
|Upgradation of the track 10-12-14-16-18-19-20-21- 22 and 23 at EJC yard of KoPT
|West Bengal
|22
|Upgrade of existing rail network at Kolkata Dock System
|West Bengal
|23
|2nd Railway Line from Durgachak take off point to ‘A’ cabin at Durgachak at HDC
|West Bengal
|24
|Full rake wagon handling line with paving 30m wide at Mormugao
|Goa
|25
|2 to 4 laning of port road connectivity to NH – 5 -Phase II
|Andhra Pradesh
|26
|Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai Port
|Tamil Nadu
|27
|Third stage expansion including modernisation of the existing fishing harbour of Malpe in Udupi District in Karnataka
|Karnataka
|28
|Modernisation of the existing fishing harbour at Amadalli in Uttara Kannada
|Karnataka
|29
|Stage II expansion of Mirkawada Fishing Harbour in Ratnagiri District
|Maharashtra
|30
|Construction of Fishing Harbour at Thalai in Kannur District in Kerala
|Kerala
|31
|Construction of Mini Fishing Harbour Chettuva in Thrissur District in Kerala
|Kerala
|32
|Construction of a fishing harbour at Poompuhar in Nagapattinam District in Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|33
|Expansion of fishing harbour at Chinnamuttomin Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|34
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|35
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Odisha
|Odisha
|36
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pradesh
|37
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Karnataka
|Karnataka
|38
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|39
|Dredging of RO-Pax Ferry Services between Gogha and Dahej in Gulf of Cambay
|Gujarat
|40
|Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – AP-18 out of 24 Labs in AP
|Andhra Pradesh
|41
|Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – Maharashtra-6 out of 24 Labs in Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|42
|Construction of passenger boat landing jetty at KanhojiAngre Island
|Maharashtra
|43
|Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS
|Tamil Nadu
|44
|Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS
|Maharashtra
|45
|Development of Fishing Harbour in Juvvaladinne in SPSR Nellore District in the State of Andhra Pradesh.
|Andhra Pradesh
|46
|Providing separate approach way for cargo movement in Havelock jetty at Havelock
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|47
|Development of Fishing Harbour at Karanja in Raigad District
|Maharashtra
|48
|Tourism Jetty at Belapur in Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|49
|Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berth
|Tamil Nadu
|50
|National Technology Center for Ports- Waterways and Coasts -New Campus
|Tamil Nadu
|51
|Capital Dredging for Puducherry Port
|Puducherry
|52
|Fishing harbor at Mookaiyur in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|53
|Improvement of road connectivity to facilitate trade and port users at KoPT, Phase-2
|West Bengal
|54
|Fishing harbour at Kuthakal, Kunthukul -TN
|Tamil Nadu
|55
|Removal of 2 No.s Mooring of Spiral in the area of Cruise Berth – Mormugao
|Goa
|56
|Construction of approach road to Kharwadeshwari jetty
|Maharashtra
|57
|Improvement of Kakinada Anchorage Ports infrastructure in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pradesh
|58
|Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for handling chemicals
|Kerala
|59
|2nd Full rake handling line RD 8A with 30m paving
|Goa
|60
|Construction and Maintenance of Ro-Pax Facility at Hazira, Gujarat
|Gujarat
|61
|Construction of 12m wide concrete road connecting berth 5 6 7 8 & 9 to new entry / exit road
|Goa
|62
|Upgradation of Dredging at Ghogha Channel, Turning Gircle and Approach Channel to achieve depth of (-) 7 Metre
|Gujarat
Annexure III
Details of projects in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
|Sr No
|Name of Project
|State
|Cost (Rs. Cr)
|Funds Sanctioned (Rs. Cr)
|Status
|1
|Construction of coastal Berth at VPT
|Andhra Pradesh
|43.00
|30.00
|Completed
|2
|Construction of grade separator from H-7 area to Port connectivity Road by passing Convent Junction – Visakhapatnam Port
|Andhra Pradesh
|46.34
|23.17
|Completed
|3
|2 to 4 laning of port road connectivity to NH – 5 -Phase II
|Andhra Pradesh
|77.00
|20.00
|Completed
|4
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pradesh
|0.28
|0.28
|Completed
|5
|Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – AP-18 out of 24 Labs in AP
|Andhra Pradesh
|574.00
|37.52
|Completed
|6
|Development of Fishing Harbour in Juvvaladinne in SPSR Nellore District in the State of Andhra Pradesh.
|Andhra Pradesh
|288.00
|69.15
|Completed
|7
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase 2 -Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pradesh
|5.98
|5.98
|Under Implementation
|8
|Improvement of Kakinada Anchorage Ports infrastructure in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pradesh
|85.83
|36.67
|Completed
|9
|Fishing harbor at Budugatlapalem
|Andhra Pradesh
|386.20
|40.00
|Under Implementation
|10
|Fishing harbor at Kothapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|364.00
|40.00
|Under Implementation
|11
|Fishing harbor at Pudimadaka
|Andhra Pradesh
|387.00
|40.00
|Under Implementation
|12
|Modernisation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour
|Andhra Pradesh
|151.81
|50.00
|Under Implementation
|13
|Construction of coastal Berth at Biyyaputhippa
|Andhra Pradesh
|73.07
|36.54
|Under Development
|14
|Creation of additional berthing facilities for the tourist vessels at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|11.00
|11.00
|Under Development
|15
|Creation of additional berthing facilities at Kanyakumari
|Tamil Nadu
|4.18
|3.87
|Under Development
|16
|Creation of Berthing facilities for tourist vessels at Agni Theertham, Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|7.81
|7.81
|Under Implementation
|17
|Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .Chidambaranar
|Tamil Nadu
|25.00
|10.00
|Completed
|18
|Coastal berth with dredged depth of 10.0m to handle vessels up to 15000 DWT -length 150m at VoCPT
|Tamil Nadu
|36.00
|30.00
|Completed
|19
|Coastal Cargo Berth at ChPT
|Tamil Nadu
|80.00
|30.00
|Completed
|20
|Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berths
|Tamil Nadu
|135.00
|67.50
|Completed
|21
|Development of paved storage yard at Chennai Port for handling export cargo
|Tamil Nadu
|54.00
|25.73
|Completed
|22
|Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai Port
|Tamil Nadu
|44.00
|22.00
|Completed
|23
|Construction of a fishing harbour at Poompuhar in Nagapattinam District in Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|148.00
|37.00
|Completed
|24
|Expansion of fishing harbour at Chinnamuttomin Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|74.00
|18.38
|Completed
|25
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|2.94
|2.94
|Completed
|26
|Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS
|Tamil Nadu
|42.00
|20.00
|Completed
|27
|Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berth
|Tamil Nadu
|98.00
|20.88
|Completed
|28
|National Technology Center for Ports- Waterways and Coasts -New Campus
|Tamil Nadu
|77.03
|39.67
|Completed
|29
|Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase 2 -Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|10.67
|10.67
|Under Implementation
|30
|Fishing harbor at Mookaiyur in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|113.90
|28.48
|Completed
|31
|Fishing harbour at Kuthakal, Kunthukul -TN
|Tamil Nadu
|74.00
|18.50
|Completed
|32
|Modern elevated steel bridge for safe transport of tourists from Vivekananda Rock to Thiruvalluvur statue
|Tamil Nadu
|31.05
|15.53
|Under Implementation
|33
|Modernisation of Chennai Fishing Harbour Project
|Tamil Nadu
|99.85
|49.93
|Under Implementation
|34
|Creation of additional berthing
facilities at Villoondi Theertham, Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu
|3.66
|3.66
|Under Implementation
|35
|Development of Buffer Parking yard for Trailers / Trucks at the backup areas of Berth No. 24B(BD-II) in Chennai Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|52.85
|39.42
|Under Implementation