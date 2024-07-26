Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Advances Coastal Shipping Projects

Under the Coastal Shipping & IWT and port connectivity pillars of the Sagarmala scheme, a total of 70 projects have been initiated in the country at a total coast of Rs.3634 Crores. The state-wise details, funds allocated and released in these pillars is annexed. [Annexure-I]

The details of the projects that have been completed in the country (State-Wise), including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is annexed. [Annexure-II]

The details of the projects in Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, along with their status and current progress is annexed. [Annexure-III]

Ministry of Ports Shipping and waterways, under the Sagarmala Scheme, is developing Centre for Inland and Coastal Maritime Technology (CICMT) at IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal, with 100% funding from Ministry with an estimated project cost of Rs. 69.20 Cr.

State/UT No. of projects Financials Coastal Shipping & IWT Port Connectivity Total Total cost of project (Rs. Cr) Funds Sanctioned

(Rs. Cr) Fund Released

(Rs. Cr) Andhra Pradesh 2 2 4 239 110 65 Tamil Nadu 6 2 8 215 122 95 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2 0 2 39 38 2 Goa 1 6 7 745 159 134 Gujarat 6 0 6 650 358 222 Karnataka 11 0 11 109 63 24 Kerala 2 0 2 31 20 16 Maharashtra 20 1 21 1023 443 379 Odisha 2 0 2 164 72 14 West Bengal 1 6 7 419 131 120 Grand Total 53 17 70 3,634 1,515 1,070

Name of Project State 1 Refurbishment and Capacity enhancement of Coastal liquid terminal -COT and NTB at CoPT Kerala 2 Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .Chidambaranar Tamil Nadu 3 Coastal berth with dredged depth of 10.0m to handle vessels up to 15000 DWT -length 150m at VoCPT Tamil Nadu 4 Construction of coastal Berth at VPT Andhra Pradesh 5 Construction of break water at Mandwa Maharashtra 6 Ro Ro service at Mandwa -Phase 2 of Mandwa port development Maharashtra 7 Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Vasai Maharashtra 8 Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Bhayander Maharashtra 9 Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Narangi -Virar Maharashtra 10 Construction of jetties at Ghodbunder Maharashtra 11 Construction of jetties at Malvan- Sindhudurg Maharashtra 12 Capital dredging in Navigational Channel for Ro-Ro Pax Services at Mandwa Maharashtra 13 Coastal Cargo Berth at ChPT Tamil Nadu 14 Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berths Tamil Nadu 15 RoB cum Flyover at Ranichak level crossing at KoPT West Bengal 16 Construction of grade separator from H-7 area to Port connectivity Road by passing Convent Junction – Visakhapatnam Port Andhra Pradesh 17 Road circulation plan for ease of movement of break bulk cargo at Mormugao Goa 18 Construction of Multipurpose Coastal Berth at Kollam Kerala 19 Improvement of road connectivity to facilitate trade and port users at KoPT West Bengal 20 Development of paved storage yard at Chennai Port for handling export cargo Tamil Nadu 21 Upgradation of the track 10-12-14-16-18-19-20-21- 22 and 23 at EJC yard of KoPT West Bengal 22 Upgrade of existing rail network at Kolkata Dock System West Bengal 23 2nd Railway Line from Durgachak take off point to ‘A’ cabin at Durgachak at HDC West Bengal 24 Full rake wagon handling line with paving 30m wide at Mormugao Goa 25 2 to 4 laning of port road connectivity to NH – 5 -Phase II Andhra Pradesh 26 Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai Port Tamil Nadu 27 Third stage expansion including modernisation of the existing fishing harbour of Malpe in Udupi District in Karnataka Karnataka 28 Modernisation of the existing fishing harbour at Amadalli in Uttara Kannada Karnataka 29 Stage II expansion of Mirkawada Fishing Harbour in Ratnagiri District Maharashtra 30 Construction of Fishing Harbour at Thalai in Kannur District in Kerala Kerala 31 Construction of Mini Fishing Harbour Chettuva in Thrissur District in Kerala Kerala 32 Construction of a fishing harbour at Poompuhar in Nagapattinam District in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 33 Expansion of fishing harbour at Chinnamuttomin Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 34 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Maharashtra Maharashtra 35 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Odisha Odisha 36 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh 37 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Karnataka Karnataka 38 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 39 Dredging of RO-Pax Ferry Services between Gogha and Dahej in Gulf of Cambay Gujarat 40 Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – AP-18 out of 24 Labs in AP Andhra Pradesh 41 Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – Maharashtra-6 out of 24 Labs in Maharashtra Maharashtra 42 Construction of passenger boat landing jetty at KanhojiAngre Island Maharashtra 43 Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS Tamil Nadu 44 Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS Maharashtra 45 Development of Fishing Harbour in Juvvaladinne in SPSR Nellore District in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh 46 Providing separate approach way for cargo movement in Havelock jetty at Havelock Andaman & Nicobar Islands 47 Development of Fishing Harbour at Karanja in Raigad District Maharashtra 48 Tourism Jetty at Belapur in Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 49 Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berth Tamil Nadu 50 National Technology Center for Ports- Waterways and Coasts -New Campus Tamil Nadu 51 Capital Dredging for Puducherry Port Puducherry 52 Fishing harbor at Mookaiyur in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 53 Improvement of road connectivity to facilitate trade and port users at KoPT, Phase-2 West Bengal 54 Fishing harbour at Kuthakal, Kunthukul -TN Tamil Nadu 55 Removal of 2 No.s Mooring of Spiral in the area of Cruise Berth – Mormugao Goa 56 Construction of approach road to Kharwadeshwari jetty Maharashtra 57 Improvement of Kakinada Anchorage Ports infrastructure in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh 58 Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for handling chemicals Kerala 59 2nd Full rake handling line RD 8A with 30m paving Goa 60 Construction and Maintenance of Ro-Pax Facility at Hazira, Gujarat Gujarat 61 Construction of 12m wide concrete road connecting berth 5 6 7 8 & 9 to new entry / exit road Goa 62 Upgradation of Dredging at Ghogha Channel, Turning Gircle and Approach Channel to achieve depth of (-) 7 Metre Gujarat

