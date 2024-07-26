National

Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Advances Coastal Shipping Projects

Under the Coastal Shipping & IWT and port connectivity pillars of the Sagarmala scheme, a total of 70 projects have been initiated in the country at a total coast of Rs.3634 Crores. The state-wise details, funds allocated and released in these pillars is annexed. [Annexure-I]

The details of the projects that have been completed in the country (State-Wise), including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is annexed. [Annexure-II]

The details of the projects in Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, along with their status and current progress is annexed. [Annexure-III]

Ministry of Ports Shipping and waterways, under the Sagarmala Scheme, is developing Centre for Inland and Coastal Maritime Technology (CICMT) at IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal, with 100% funding from Ministry with an estimated project cost of Rs. 69.20 Cr.

Annexure I

 

State/UT No. of projects Financials
Coastal Shipping & IWT Port Connectivity Total Total cost of project

(Rs. Cr)

 Funds Sanctioned
(Rs. Cr)		 Fund Released
(Rs. Cr)
Andhra Pradesh 2 2 4  

239

  

110

  

65
Tamil Nadu 6 2 8 215 122 95
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2 0 2  

39

  

38

  

2
Goa 1 6 7 745 159 134
Gujarat 6 0 6 650 358 222
Karnataka 11 0 11 109 63 24
Kerala 2 0 2 31 20 16
Maharashtra 20 1 21 1023 443 379
Odisha 2 0 2 164 72 14
West Bengal 1 6 7 419 131 120
Grand Total 53 17 70 3,634 1,515 1,070

 

 

Annexure II

 

  Name of Project State
1 Refurbishment and Capacity enhancement of  Coastal liquid terminal -COT and NTB at CoPT Kerala
2 Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .Chidambaranar Tamil Nadu
3 Coastal berth with dredged depth of 10.0m to handle vessels up to 15000 DWT -length 150m at VoCPT Tamil Nadu
4 Construction of coastal Berth at VPT Andhra Pradesh
5 Construction of break water at Mandwa Maharashtra
6 Ro Ro service at Mandwa -Phase 2 of Mandwa port development Maharashtra
7 Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Vasai Maharashtra
8 Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Bhayander Maharashtra
9 Construction of Ro-Ro jetties at Narangi -Virar Maharashtra
10 Construction of jetties at Ghodbunder Maharashtra
11 Construction of jetties at Malvan- Sindhudurg Maharashtra
12 Capital dredging in Navigational Channel for Ro-Ro Pax Services at Mandwa Maharashtra
13 Coastal Cargo Berth at ChPT Tamil Nadu
14 Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berths Tamil Nadu
15 RoB cum Flyover at Ranichak level crossing at KoPT West Bengal
16 Construction of grade separator from H-7 area to Port connectivity Road by passing Convent Junction – Visakhapatnam Port Andhra Pradesh
17 Road circulation plan for ease of movement of break bulk cargo at Mormugao Goa
18 Construction of Multipurpose Coastal Berth at Kollam Kerala
19 Improvement of road connectivity to facilitate trade and port users at KoPT West Bengal
20 Development of paved storage yard at Chennai Port for handling export cargo Tamil Nadu
21 Upgradation of the track 10-12-14-16-18-19-20-21- 22 and 23 at EJC yard of KoPT West Bengal
22 Upgrade of existing rail network at Kolkata Dock System West Bengal
23 2nd Railway Line from Durgachak take off point to ‘A’ cabin at Durgachak at HDC West Bengal
24 Full rake wagon handling line with paving 30m wide at Mormugao Goa
25 2 to 4 laning of port road connectivity to NH – 5 -Phase II Andhra Pradesh
26 Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai Port Tamil Nadu
27 Third stage expansion including modernisation of the existing fishing harbour of Malpe in Udupi District in Karnataka Karnataka
28 Modernisation of the existing fishing harbour at Amadalli in Uttara Kannada Karnataka
29 Stage II expansion of Mirkawada Fishing Harbour in Ratnagiri District Maharashtra
30 Construction of Fishing Harbour at Thalai in Kannur District in Kerala Kerala
31 Construction of Mini Fishing Harbour Chettuva in Thrissur District in Kerala Kerala
32 Construction of a fishing harbour at Poompuhar in Nagapattinam District in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
33 Expansion of fishing harbour at Chinnamuttomin Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
34 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Maharashtra Maharashtra
35 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Odisha Odisha
36 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh
37 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Karnataka Karnataka
38 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
39 Dredging of RO-Pax Ferry Services between Gogha and Dahej in Gulf of Cambay Gujarat
40 Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – AP-18 out of 24 Labs in AP Andhra Pradesh
41 Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – Maharashtra-6 out of 24 Labs in Maharashtra Maharashtra
42 Construction of passenger boat landing jetty at KanhojiAngre Island Maharashtra
43 Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS Tamil Nadu
44 Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS Maharashtra
45 Development of Fishing Harbour in Juvvaladinne in SPSR Nellore District in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh
46 Providing separate approach way for cargo movement in Havelock jetty at Havelock Andaman & Nicobar Islands
47 Development of Fishing Harbour at Karanja in Raigad District Maharashtra
48 Tourism Jetty at Belapur in Navi Mumbai Maharashtra
49 Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berth Tamil Nadu
50 National Technology Center for Ports- Waterways and Coasts  -New Campus Tamil Nadu
51 Capital Dredging for Puducherry Port Puducherry
52 Fishing harbor at Mookaiyur in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
53 Improvement of road connectivity to facilitate trade and port users at KoPT, Phase-2 West Bengal
54 Fishing harbour at Kuthakal, Kunthukul -TN Tamil Nadu
55 Removal of 2 No.s Mooring of Spiral in the area of Cruise Berth – Mormugao Goa
56 Construction of approach road to Kharwadeshwari jetty Maharashtra
57 Improvement of Kakinada Anchorage Ports infrastructure in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh
58 Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for handling chemicals Kerala
59 2nd Full rake handling line RD 8A with 30m paving Goa
60 Construction and Maintenance of Ro-Pax Facility at Hazira, Gujarat Gujarat
61 Construction of 12m wide concrete road connecting berth 5 6 7 8 & 9 to new entry / exit road Goa
62 Upgradation of Dredging at Ghogha Channel, Turning Gircle and Approach Channel to achieve depth of (-) 7 Metre Gujarat

 

Annexure III

Details of projects in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

Sr No Name of Project State Cost (Rs. Cr) Funds Sanctioned (Rs. Cr) Status
1 Construction of coastal Berth at VPT Andhra Pradesh 43.00 30.00 Completed
2 Construction of grade separator from H-7 area to Port connectivity Road by passing Convent Junction – Visakhapatnam Port Andhra Pradesh 46.34 23.17 Completed
3 2 to 4 laning of port road connectivity to NH – 5 -Phase II Andhra Pradesh 77.00 20.00 Completed
4 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh 0.28 0.28 Completed
5 Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding -CEMS – AP-18 out of 24 Labs in AP Andhra Pradesh 574.00 37.52 Completed
6 Development of Fishing Harbour in Juvvaladinne in SPSR Nellore  District  in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh 288.00 69.15 Completed
7 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase 2 -Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh 5.98 5.98 Under Implementation
8 Improvement of Kakinada Anchorage Ports infrastructure in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh 85.83 36.67 Completed
9 Fishing harbor at Budugatlapalem Andhra Pradesh 386.20 40.00 Under Implementation
10 Fishing harbor at Kothapatnam Andhra Pradesh 364.00 40.00 Under Implementation
11 Fishing harbor at Pudimadaka Andhra Pradesh 387.00 40.00 Under Implementation
12 Modernisation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour Andhra Pradesh 151.81 50.00 Under Implementation
13 Construction of coastal Berth at Biyyaputhippa Andhra Pradesh 73.07 36.54 Under Development
14 Creation of additional berthing facilities for the tourist vessels at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 11.00 11.00 Under Development
15 Creation of additional berthing facilities at Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu 4.18 3.87 Under Development
16 Creation of Berthing facilities for tourist vessels at Agni Theertham, Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 7.81 7.81 Under Implementation
17 Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .Chidambaranar Tamil Nadu 25.00 10.00 Completed
18 Coastal berth with dredged depth of 10.0m to handle vessels up to 15000 DWT -length 150m at VoCPT Tamil Nadu 36.00 30.00 Completed
19 Coastal Cargo Berth at ChPT Tamil Nadu 80.00 30.00 Completed
20 Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berths Tamil Nadu 135.00 67.50 Completed
21 Development of paved storage yard at Chennai Port for handling export cargo Tamil Nadu 54.00 25.73 Completed
22 Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai Port Tamil Nadu 44.00 22.00 Completed
23 Construction of a fishing harbour at Poompuhar in Nagapattinam District in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 148.00 37.00 Completed
24 Expansion of fishing harbour at Chinnamuttomin Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 74.00 18.38 Completed
25 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase I -Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 2.94 2.94 Completed
26 Construction of widening the Korampallam Surplus course bridge and rail over bridge -RoB including widening of road from western boundary to TTPS Tamil Nadu 42.00 20.00 Completed
27 Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berth Tamil Nadu 98.00 20.88 Completed
28 National Technology Center for Ports- Waterways and Coasts  -New Campus Tamil Nadu 77.03 39.67 Completed
29 Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase 2 -Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 10.67 10.67 Under Implementation
30 Fishing harbor at Mookaiyur in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 113.90 28.48 Completed
31 Fishing harbour at Kuthakal, Kunthukul -TN Tamil Nadu 74.00 18.50 Completed
32 Modern elevated steel bridge for safe transport of tourists from Vivekananda Rock to Thiruvalluvur statue Tamil Nadu 31.05 15.53 Under Implementation
33 Modernisation of Chennai Fishing Harbour Project Tamil Nadu 99.85 49.93 Under Implementation
34 Creation of additional berthing
facilities at Villoondi Theertham, Tamil Nadu		 Tamil Nadu 3.66 3.66 Under Implementation
35 Development of Buffer Parking yard for Trailers / Trucks at the backup areas of Berth No. 24B(BD-II) in Chennai Port Authority Tamil Nadu 52.85 39.42 Under Implementation
