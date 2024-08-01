Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Advances CNG Infrastructure Development Across the Country

Establishment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations is part of the development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network and the same is being carried out by the entities authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) as per their Minimum Work Programme (MWP). After completion of 12/12A CGD bidding round, PNGRB has authorized entities for the development of CGD network in 307 Geographical Areas (GAs), covering almost 100% of the total geographical area of the country spread over around 733 districts in 34 states/UTs with MWP target of establishing 18,336 CNG stations across the country by 2032. To promote the use of CNG in the country the Government has taken various measures which includes diverting domestic gas from power and other non- priority sectors to meet the requirement of CNG(Transport) and PNG (Domestic) segments; declaring CNG(T)/PNG(D) sector as the first priority for allocation of domestic natural gas; priority to CNG(T)/PNG(D) sector for supply of High Pressure High temperature (HP-HT) gas in any situation requiring proportionate distribution of gas under the bidding process, etc.