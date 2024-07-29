Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Addresses Changes in Fuel Prices

Government of India has taken several steps to insulate common citizens from high international prices, which included diversifying the crude import basket, windfall taxes on export of petroleum products, invoking the provisions of Universal Service Obligation to ensure availability of petrol & diesel in domestic market, increasing the blending of ethanol in petrol, etc.

Central Government reduced Central Excise duty by a total of Rs. 13/litre and Rs. 16/litre on petrol and diesel respectively in two tranches in November 2021 and May 2022, which was fully passed on to consumers. Some State Governments also reduced state VAT rates to provide relief to citizens. In March, 2024, OMCs also reduced the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 2 per litre each and current RSP of petrol and diesel at Delhi is Rs. 94.72 and Rs. 87.62 per litre respectively

India imports more than 60% of its domestic LPG consumption. Prices of LPG in the country are linked to its price in the international market. Government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer for domestic LPG. During the period 2020-21 to 2022-23, the average Saudi CP (international benchmark for LPG pricing) went up from $415 per MT to $712 per MT. However, the increase in the international prices was not fully passed on to the customers. Under PAHAL Scheme, the domestic LPG cylinders are sold at non-subsidised price and the applicable subsidy to the consumers is transferred directly into their bank accounts. Apart from the direct subsidy to consumers, the OMCs have also been compensated Rs 22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 by Government of India to cover the under-recoveries suffered by them in not passing on the high international LPG prices to the domestic LPG consumers.

W.e.f. 21st May, 2022, Government has been providing a targeted subsidy of Rs. 200 per 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for up to 12 refills a year. Government reduced the retail selling price of domestic LPG by Rs. 200 per 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder with effect from 30th August, 2023. Moreover, w.e.f. 5th October, 2023, Government increased the targeted subsidy to Rs. 300 per 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder for all Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries. Government further reduced the RSP of domestic LPG by Rs. 100 per 14.2 Kg cylinder w.e.f. 9th March, 2024.

The current RSP of domestic LPG at Delhi is Rs. 803 per 14.2 Kg cylinder. With a targeted subsidy of Rs. 300 per cylinder (and proportionately prorated for 5 Kg cylinder), effective cost for PMUY consumers is Rs. 503 per 14.2 Kg cylinder (at Delhi) currently.