Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organizes Yoga Workshop as Countdown Event to 10th International Day of Yoga

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organized a Yoga Workshop under the guidance of Yoga Guru Dr. Surakshit Goswami on 10th June, 2024 at Parliament House Library Building, New Delhi. Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Sh. Umang Narula inaugurated the Workshop. Speaking at the occasion, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Satya Prakash emphasized on the importance of the International Day of Yoga. Dr. Surakshit Goswami highlighted the importance of Yoga in our daily lives and led the gathering to do certain very effective Yoga Postures and Pranayamas to improve efficiency in professional and personal life. Dr. Goswami impressed upon the inexplicable benefits of practicing Yoga and Pranayamas.

Sh. Umang Narula, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr.Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary and other officers and staff of the Ministry participated in the workshop. A great amount of enthusiasm was observed amongst the officers and staff who attended the workshop, in view of obvious benefits of practicing Yoga and Pranayamas.