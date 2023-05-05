Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organises Prize Distribution Function of the 24th National Parliament Competition, 2022-23 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

The Prize Distribution Function of the 24th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2022-23 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas was held on Thursday, the 4th of May, 2023 at Parliament House Complex, New Delhi. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nadia, West Bengal (Patna Region) wins first prize in the 24th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2022-23.



The Union Minister of State for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, distributed the prizes to the winning teams of Vidyalayas for their meritorious performance in the Competition .Apart from JNV ,Nadia,West Bengal , the following 7 regional winning Vidyalayas also received prizes :



1. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Puri, Odisha (Bhopal Region)



2. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chandrapur, Maharashtra (Pune



Region)



3. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mandya, Karnataka (Hyderabad



Region)



4. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir



(Chandigarh Region)



5. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, East Khasi Hills-I, Meghalaya



(Shillong Region)



6. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra, Haryana (Jaipur



Region)



7. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh



(Lucknow Region)











The Minister, Shri Meghwal has taken an interactive session with the students during the program. The Minister exhorted while interacting with the students that the younger generation should learn and adapt the democratic values and ethics of democracy and devote themselves to promote the harmony and tradition of this democratic country. Shri Meghwal also administered the Swachhata Pledge to all the attendees of the function.











While delivering the Welcome Address, the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs ,Shri G.Srinivas has given a clarion call to the students for popularising and inculcating the practices and process of Parliamentary proceedings. He said that National Youth Parliament Competitions have been spread from Schools to Universities.



On this occasion, the winning team of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nadia, West Bengal (Patna Region), presented an energetic repeat performance of Youth Parliament which was appreciated hugely by the gathering.



Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been organising Youth Parliament Competitions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the past 26 years. Under the scheme of National Youth Parliament Competition for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the 24th Competition in the series was organized during 2022-23 among 80 Vidyalayas spread over 8 regions of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, all over India.



The Youth Parliament Scheme aims at inculcating among the younger generations the spirit of self-discipline, tolerance of diverse opinion, righteous expression of views and other virtues of a democratic way of life. Besides, the scheme also acquaints the students with the practices and procedures of Parliament, techniques of discussion and debate and develops in them self-confidence, quality of leadership and the art and skill of effective oratory.