Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Initiates “Special Campaign 4.0” for Swachhata and Pendency Reduction in October 2024

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Government of India, commences the “Special Campaign 4.0”, a significant initiative aimed at achieving the goals of institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024. This campaign is focused on reinforcing cleanliness and minimizing pendency.

The “Special Campaign 4.0” comprises of two phases. During the Preparatory Phase carried out from 16th September 2024 to 30th September 2024, the Ministry set specific targets, including the identification of cleanliness campaign sites, planning for space management and office beautification, recognizing scrap and redundant items, and identifying pending references for resolution. More than 400 files have been identified to be reviewed for the purpose of weeding out/further retention. Scrap material has also been identified in the form of obsolete electronic items, broken and dilapidated furniture etc. for disposal.

In the Implementation Phase from 2nd October 2024, to 31st October 2024, the Ministry will focus on the execution of the planned activities, ensuring comprehensive coverage of cleanliness efforts and enhancing operational efficiency.

As a part of the Campaign, MoPA has undertaken several key steps to make “Special Campaign 4.0” a success which inter alia, includes the following:

Appointment of Nodal Officer: Nodal Officer has been appointed in offices to coordinate and monitor the Campaign’s activities, ensuring smooth and effective implementation. Successful Identification of Key Tasks: Various preparatory tasks, such as, identifying cleanliness campaign sites, implementing office beautification, removing redundant materials, and addressing pending references, were executed, contributing to the Campaign’s objectives. Active Utilization of Social Media Platforms: lnformation about the campaign is being disseminated

through social media platforms, for widespread awareness and participation.

MoPA underlines its unwavering commitment towards achieving the targets set under “Special Campaign 4.0,” making the initiative a notable success and reaffirming the Ministry’s dedication for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency across its operations.