Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Celebrates Constitution Day, 2022

New Delhi : Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) is being celebrated across India with great fervor and gaiety today to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and acknowledge the contribution of Founding Fathers of the Constitution.

Officers and Officials of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs , under the leadership of Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs read the Preamble to the Constitution of India, today in Parliament House, New Delhi.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as an active participant in this national programme, has revamped and updated two digital portals, one for reading Preamble to the Constitution in English and 22 other languages mentioned under 8th Schedule to the Constitution (https://readpreamble.nic.in/) and another “ Online Quiz on the Constitution of India” (https://constitutionquiz.nic.in/). These updated and revamped portals were launched by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi on 25.11.2022.

Public at large is showing great interest and enthusiasm in participating on both these portals and getting participation certificates.