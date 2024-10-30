Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Achieves Milestones in Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Efficiency

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has made significant progress in the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0, which began on 2nd October 2024 and will continue until 31st October 2024. This initiative is part of the Government of India’s broader mission to institutionalize Swachhata (cleanliness) practices and streamline the resolution of pending matters across various Ministries and Departments.

Key Achievements So Far:

: Since the campaign’s launch, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has made notable strides in reviewing the old physical and digital files. Over of files of the target set have been reviewed. Social Media updates are also being posted showcasing the progress of Ministry in this aspect. Pending Important Matters: Pendency of PMO Reference, Parliamentary Assurance, State Govt. Reference, Reference from MPs and IMC Reference is NIL.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has urged all its employees to remain committed to the goals of Special Campaign 4.0 and continue to contribute actively.It has been emphasised that with the combined efforts of all, lasting improvements in cleanliness and governance can be achieved.