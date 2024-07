As of now, 94,712 Gram Panchayats have on-boarded onto the eGram Swaraj- Government e-Marketplace (GeM) interface, and 18,863 GPs have made procurement through this integrated interface, amounting to Rs. 291 crore.

Integration of Government e-Market Place (GeM) with e-GramSwaraj for procurement of goods and services by panchayats has been introduced with effect from 24thApril, 2023 & the Gram Panchayats are still in the process of on-boarding on e-GramSwaraj-GeM interface.