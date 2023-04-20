Ministry of Panchayati Raj organizes National Conference on Child-friendly Panchayat, Women-friendly Panchayat and Panchayat with Self-sufficient Infrastructure

As the celebrations of the National Panchayat Awards Week entered third day, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized National Conference on Child-friendly Panchayat, Women-friendly Panchayat and Panchayat with Self-sufficient Infrastructure, in New Delhi on 19th April, 2023. The inaugural address of Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj set the tone for the National Conference, and underlined the importance of grassroots leadership in Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) and its significant role in achieving thematic goals of Child Friendly Panchayat (Theme 3), Women Friendly Panchayat (Theme 9) and Panchayat with Self-sufficient Infrastructure (Theme 6).







The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India is celebrating the five-day National Panchayat Awards Week to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) – ‘Inclusive Development’ (Samaveshi Vikaas) and today’s Conference focused on interactive dialogues with well-performing Panchayats and various key stakeholders for sharing experiences and innovative ideas with regard to three themes of LSDGs viz. Child-friendly Panchayat, Women-friendly Panchayat and Panchayat with Self-sufficient Infrastructure. Audio-visual presentations on commendable works of award-winning Panchayats were also showcased before the participants of the National Conference.



On the third day of National Panchayat Awards Week Celebrations, the Technical Session–I on Theme 3: Child Friendly Panchayat was chaired by Smt. Indra Mallo, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development and Mission Director of Mission Vatsalya. The composition of the panel included award-winning Gram Panchayats and Domain Experts.







The panel discussion started with a brief address by Smt. Indra Mallo on the roadmap for achieving Theme 3 –’Child Friendly Panchayat.’ The top three awardees under Theme 3: Child Friendly Panchayat, namely Shri John Mathe from Cheruthana Panchayat, Alappuzha District, Kerala, Shri Makhan Singh Manhas, Sira Panchayat, Udhampur District, Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Dilip Kumar Tripathi, Hansudi Ausanpur Panchayat in Siddharthnagar District, Uttar Pradesh, delivered a keynote address, followed by a short video presentation that described the various initiatives taken by them to establish a Child-friendly Panchayat.



The program continued with a short video film presentation and addresses by Shri Daljeet Kumar, Sarpanch of Daduhi Gram Panchayat, Shri Sandeep Mitra of “CHILD LINE FOUNDATION” and Padma Shri Dr. Abhay Bang of Search Foundation, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Smt. Hyun Hee Ban, Chief Social Policy & Social Protection, UNICEF delivered keynote address on interventions for Child-friendly Panchayat and articulated the path forward to attaining the goal of Child-friendly Panchayat. The Elected Representatives of Panchayats from different parts of the country shared their views and experiences on Child-friendly Panchayat.







The Technical Session–II on Theme 9: Women Friendly Panchayat was chaired by Dr. W. R Reddy, Former Director General of NIRD&PR. The panel of Session–II comprised representatives from Gram Panchayats and Domain Experts. Dr. W. R. Reddy initiated the discussions by giving a brief address on the roadmap for achieving Theme 9, ‘Women Friendly Panchayat.’







During the session, the top three awardees for Women-Friendly Panchayat gave short video presentations and addressed the delegates. Smt. Sanaboina Rajitha of Panchayat Aipoor in Suryapet District of Telangana secured the first position, followed by Smt. Amandeep Kaur of Panchayat Fatehpora in Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir at the second position, and Smt. Sou Latatai Baburav Kamble of Panchayat Alabad in Kolhapur District of Maharashtra secured the third position.



Moreover, elected representatives of Panchayats and representatives from various organizations such as UNFPA and Action Aid Association also expressed their views and insights. Short video presentations were made by the Sarpanch of Manikpara Gram Panchayat in Jhargram District of West Bengal and the Sarpanch of Leng Gram Panchayat in Serchhip District of Mizoram.



Chairing the Technical Session–III of National Conference on Child-friendly Panchayat, Women-friendly Panchayat and Panchayat with Self-sufficient Infrastructure, Shri Amarjeet Sinha, Former Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development & Ministry of Panchayati Raj welcomed the Panchayats doing laudable development works related to LSDG Theme 6 – self-reliant infrastructure or self-sufficient infrastructure.







On this occasion, Shri Prahlad Singh, Sarpanch of Laxminagar of South Andaman District of Andaman and Nicobar Islands shared experiences on how he succeeded in ensuring infrastructure development in Gram Panchayat. Smt. Sheeja Surendran, Veeyapuram Panchayat, Alappuzha District, Kerala, spoke about the various initiatives taken by the Gram Panchayat towards its progress and the establishment of a Self-sufficient Infrastructure Panchayat. Shri Katakam Sridhar Pantulu, Sarpanch, Gambhiraopet Gram Panchayat, Telangana, presented the journey of the Gram Panchayat in securing Third Rank at national level for its spectacular developmental activities under Theme 6 of LSDG – Self-sufficient Infrastructure in Panchayat.



Shri Suresh Chhanga, Deputy Sarpanch of Kunaria Gram Panchayat of Gujarat shared that Kunaria Gram Panchayat is making all-out efforts to improve the quality of life of its citizens and ensuring self-sufficient infrastructure in Gram Panchayat practices that lead to sustainable development.



Adarsh Gram Panchayat Longwala of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan is an example of innovation. Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat, Shri Sunil Kranti is providing education, health, better employment, road construction and other facilities to the villagers. Shri Embissy Kharkongor, Sarpanch, Mawiong (Mylliem) Gram Panchayat, Rangbihbih, Meghalaya, delivered a presentation on the various initiatives & awareness programs implemented to empower the villagers and encourage their participation in the development of the village.



Concluding the last technical session for the day, Dr. Anjan Kumar Bhanja of NIRD&PR enlightened all the participating States/UTs with methods, ideas and strategies to achieve Theme 6- Self-sufficient Infrastructure in Panchayat.



The National Conference concluded with a cultural programme presented by cultural troupes of talented and experienced artists of Central Bureau of Communication (erstwhile Song & Drama Division), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.



