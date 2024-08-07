Ministry of Panchayati Raj Implements e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project to Enhance Transparency and Accountability

Under Digital India Programme, Ministry of Panchayati Raj is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) with the aim to making Panchayats, more transparent, accountable, and effective as local self-governments. Building on the achievements in the past, the Ministry launched eGramSwaraj, a work-based comprehensive application for Panchayats under the e-Panchayat MMP on 24th April 2020. This application encompasses all aspects of Panchayat functioning viz. planning, budgeting, accounting, monitoring, asset management etc., on a single digital platform including online payments. So far, 2.44 lakh GPs have prepared and uploaded their Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) for 2024-25. Further, 2.06 lakh Panchayats have already completed online transactions for 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25. State wise adoption of eGramSwaraj is given below:
Adoption of eGramSwaraj at Panchayat level during FY 2024-25
|S.No
|State Name
|Total Number of Village Panchayats &Equivalent
|Village Panchayat onboard
|Village Panchayats &Equivalent With Online Payment
|Total Number of Block Panchayats
|Block Panchayat onboard
|Block Panchayats With Online Payment
|Total Number of Zila Panchayats
|Zila Panchayat onboard
|Zila Panchayats With Online Payment
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|13325
|13285
|10657
|660
|660
|572
|13
|13
|13
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|2108
|2100
|63
|0
|0
|0
|25
|25
|3
|3
|ASSAM
|2662
|2197
|1926
|191
|191
|93
|30
|27
|15
|4
|BIHAR
|8054
|8054
|7120
|534
|534
|451
|38
|38
|35
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|11596
|11594
|9145
|146
|146
|137
|27
|27
|25
|6
|GOA
|191
|189
|38
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|GUJARAT
|14621
|14588
|9653
|248
|248
|246
|33
|33
|33
|8
|HARYANA
|6225
|6218
|4419
|143
|143
|102
|22
|22
|22
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|3615
|3614
|2550
|81
|81
|43
|12
|12
|6
|10
|JHARKHAND
|4345
|4345
|3869
|264
|264
|240
|24
|24
|23
|11
|KARNATAKA
|5953
|5953
|5731
|238
|232
|54
|31
|31
|17
|12
|KERALA
|941
|941
|698
|152
|152
|107
|14
|14
|11
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|23011
|23003
|22566
|313
|313
|272
|52
|52
|49
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|27820
|27769
|18449
|351
|351
|174
|34
|34
|32
|15
|MANIPUR
|3180
|161
|17
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6
|3
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|6817
|0
|0
|2241
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|17
|MIZORAM
|842
|834
|754
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|NAGALAND
|1289
|185
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|ODISHA
|6794
|6794
|5769
|314
|314
|267
|30
|30
|20
|20
|PUNJAB
|13236
|13207
|4534
|152
|151
|66
|22
|22
|10
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|11208
|11202
|8079
|361
|353
|338
|33
|33
|32
|22
|SIKKIM
|199
|198
|145
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|5
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|12525
|12524
|11045
|388
|388
|385
|36
|36
|36
|24
|TELANGANA
|12771
|12768
|11194
|540
|540
|422
|32
|32
|31
|25
|TRIPURA
|1176
|1176
|859
|75
|75
|64
|9
|9
|6
|26
|UTTARAKHAND
|7795
|7794
|6690
|95
|95
|92
|13
|13
|12
|27
|UTTAR PRADESH
|57691
|57691
|44538
|826
|826
|788
|75
|75
|75
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|3339
|3339
|3327
|345
|345
|344
|22
|21
|21
|Total
|263329
|251723
|193835
|8658
|6402
|5257
|650
|640
|536
Also, for strengthening the transparency and accountability at grassroots level; the Ministry has rolled out an application – AuditOnline under e-panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP). It allows for online audit of Panchayat accounts and records detailed information about internal and external audit. For audit year 2022-23, 2.52 lakh Audit Plans have been created and 2.48 lakh Audit Report have been generated.
For attaining the vision of Digital India, BharatNet project is being implemented by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a phased manner to create network to connect all the GPs by broadband in the country. So far, 2.17 lakh GPs have been made Service Ready under the BharatNet project in the country. The scope of BharatNet on 30.06.2021 has been extended up to all inhabited villages beyond GPs in the country. The State/UT-wise details of Service Ready Gram panchayats is given below:
State/UT-wise details of Service Ready Gram Panchayats
|Sr.
No
|State Name
|Total GPs/ TLBs
|Service Ready GPs/TLBs
|Operational GPs/TLBs
|1
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|70
|81
|46
|2
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|13326
|12967
|5559
|3
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|2108
|1117
|157
|4
|ASSAM
|2662
|1634
|501
|5
|BIHAR
|8054
|8860
|2892
|6
|CHHATTISGARH
|11645
|9759
|1651
|7
|GOA
|191
|0
|0
|8
|GUJARAT
|14621
|14559
|11465
|9
|HARYANA
|6225
|6204
|1941
|10
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|3615
|415
|276
|11
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|4291
|1113
|454
|12
|JHARKHAND
|4345
|4646
|2296
|13
|KARNATAKA
|5952
|6251
|3659
|14
|KERALA
|941
|1130
|946
|15
|LADAKH
|193
|193
|40
|16
|LAKSHADWEEP
|10
|9
|5
|17
|MADHYA PRADESH
|23011
|18105
|2754
|18
|MAHARASHTRA
|27911
|24597
|3877
|19
|MANIPUR
|3812
|1479
|21
|20
|MEGHALAYA
|6831
|696
|27
|21
|MIZORAM
|841
|529
|61
|22
|NAGALAND
|1304
|233
|13
|23
|ODISHA
|6794
|7099
|3337
|24
|PUDUCHERRY
|108
|101
|94
|25
|PUNJAB
|13238
|12807
|9432
|26
|RAJASTHAN
|11208
|8997
|6421
|27
|SIKKIM
|199
|54
|6
|28
|TAMIL NADU
|12525
|9882
|3449
|29
|TELANGANA
|12771
|10915
|5812
|30
|THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU
|38
|41
|19
|31
|TRIPURA
|1176
|771
|424
|32
|UTTAR PRADESH
|57691
|47341
|3921
|33
|UTTARAKHAND
|7795
|2014
|1127
|34
|WEST BENGAL
|3339
|2958
|2319
|Grand Total
|268841
|217557
|75002
*Some GP may have more than 1 service points.
Further, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has prepared a Model Panchayat Citizens Charter/ framework for delivery of the services across the 29 sectors, aligning actions with localised Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the Panchayats to adopt & customize. The aim is to provide services to the people in a time bound manner, redressing their grievances and improving their lives. The ‘Meri Panchayat, Mera Adhikaar- Jan Sevaayein Hamaare Dwaar’ campaign was rolled out from 01st July to 30th September, 2021. The campaign had emerged as an effective strategy for ensuring the Gram Panchayats have a Citizen Charter approved by the respective Gram Sabhas in place, cataloguing the different categories of services rendered to the citizen by the Panchayat and the time limit for such service.
As on date, over 2.32 Lakh Gram Panchayats across 31 States/ UTs have conducted Gram Sabha and 2.15 Lakh Gram Panchayats have now finalised their Citizen Charters.